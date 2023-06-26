Elton John Brings Out Brandon Flowers For Surprise Duet On Iconic Track

Elton John made his final U.K. concert a memorable one with a career-spanning setlist at the Glastonbury Festival featuring some of the most beloved pop hits of all time.

He also had a few surprises in store for fans as he took the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, including a new take on “Tiny Dancer,” which he reworked into a duet with The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers.

There were rumors online that John would be joined by Britney Spears for her first concert appearance in nearly five years.

That didn’t come to pass, but he did bring out a few guests, including Flowers, who joined him for a killer take on the 1972 hit:

John’s set also included his first live performance of The Who’s “Pinball Wizard” in nearly 15 years as well as many of his longtime standards such “Rocket Man,” which includes an extended instrumental break:

Elton John’s farewell tour resumes this week with dates in Paris, Zurich, Copenhagen and then two final shows in Stockholm that he says will be the last, at least as far as touring is concerned.