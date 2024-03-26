38 Life-Changing Personal Care Products All Thirtysomethings Should Know About

Popular items from this list:
A satin pillowcase to invest in not only for its cooling effect, but the fact that it’s soft on your skin and creates less friction for your hair
A Nodpod, a strap-free weighted sleep mask designed for back and side sleepers
Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint
Self-heating soothing foot masks
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks
in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and after a few minutes feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation.
It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in.
The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days! Promising review:
"Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" — KS2018
A bottle of biotin shampoo for healthy hair growth over time
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
.Maple Holistics
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients.
in action. Promising review:
"I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger.
I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever."
— Diane J. Huff
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use, and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
Plus a set of teeth whitening strips
Promising review
: "Whitest teeth. Best strips, hands-down. They actually stay in place and don’t move around in your mouth. Easy to remove when ready. My teeth look good and feel so clean." — Robin W.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores.
Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores.
After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing
, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results! Promising review
: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
Plus COSRX Snail Mucin 92% moisturizer
Promising review:
"I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement!
My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the product fully absorbs and you’re all set!
I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid
." — May
A firming eye cream that uses vitamin C and E
Promising review:
"Incredible product! Still cannot believe what a difference it has made in the lines and wrinkles around my eyes. I use it twice a day, and actually use it for my entire face and my neck. My skin feels so soft, and lines are disappearing
." — Melissa
"Absolutely love this eye cream. I was looking for an eye cream and saw the video on TikTok and decided to give it a try.
I have been using for a couple months and already can see a difference. A little goes a long way. I put a small amount on my finger and tap around my entire eye and then any extra I put on the back of my hand to help smooth my skin there. Definitely worth the money!" — SLRottweiler
A back pain relief gel pack you can wear hot or cold
Each of these comes equipped with two gel packs so you can alternate between hot and cold whenever you need! Promising review:
"This was perfect for my sore back. It comes with two inserts. That is nice because I was able to keep one in the fridge and the other to warm up in the microwave. The belt they go in works great for lower back pain. I could wear it at work when my back was bad." — Brandie Collins
A popular foot exfoliant peel reviewers swear by
Promising review:
"I was dubious at first, having seen this on TikTok. I can now confirm that it works as directed and the results are amazing.
Twenty-four hours after I soaked my feet in the plastic bag, nothing happened. Then 48 hours later it started working. Seventy-two hours and it was in full working mode. Like other reviewers, I also suggest just letting the skin come off naturally. The shedding lasts for a few days. Results are incredible. Will use this again!"
— Vanessa
A Benzene-free, travel-friendly applicator of I Dew Care's dry shampoo
Check out a TikTok of the dry shampoo
in action. Promising review:
"I've had the best results from this dry shampoo than any other. It's a small container, but it lasts a very long time because a little really does go a long way! I also do this the night before so the powder-y look goes away by morning and it's more absorbed,
you can also add a light oil to your ends and work it up if it feels too dry. There's no scent either and it is very convenient for travel! This is the only thing that still makes my hair look 'clean' on the no hair wash days
!" — Alice
A set of "wine wands" to remove sulfates and histamines
PureWine
is a small business that specializes in wine accessories. Promising review:
"What a difference these have made in my life. With my allergies it was impossible to enjoy a glass or two of wine without nasty side effects: stuffy nose, red face, and headaches. Now I can have a glass of wine and not have to dart to a package of antihistamine!
Makes a great gift. Even thinking of splitting a box into stocking stuffers. Each wand is individually wrapped. Have purchased these several times and will continue to do so." — KellyH
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief
Promising review:
"I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness.
This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles are still there, but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly.
Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend it to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." — HeartsUnfold
CeraVe resurfacing retinol serum to help refine pores
Promising review:
"I am very pleasantly surprised with the results of this so far! I'm in my mid-40s and fair-skinned. Sun damage and age spots were starting to take over my complexion.
I've tried so many expensive creams, serums, facials, etc, with little results. Decided to try this based on the number of reviews, and I was not disappointed. After less than a week of using this in combo with their morning facial moisturizer with SPF
, I already see a noticeable difference. My skin is hydrated, so much softer, and I can actually see the discoloration fading!
I am shocked." — KMC
A satin pillowcase that's soft on your skin
Promising review:
"I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair.
I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling!
So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person!" — Amazon customer
Laneige Lip Glowy balm
Promising review:
"Laneige lip balm lives up to the TikTok hype. The Gummy Bear scent is awesome. Don't need to constantly reapply because the formula is moisturizing. Definitely will order other scents." — Charlotte T.
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
Promising review:
"My husband and I have been using this product for a couple months now and we both think it is worth the purchase. It is not a magic fixer for bad breath or lack of oral hygiene but paired with a good dental hygiene routine we have noticed a positive difference such as fresher breath for longer and fresher breath upon waking in the morning.
It is easy to clean, and the shape prevents gagging. All in all the product is definitely worth it." — Brimichelle
A pack of cult-favorite Clean Skin Club Clean Towels
Clean Skin Club
is a US-based small business specializing in hygienic, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare products. Promising review:
"I absolutely love these. I saw these on TikTok and bought them. I will be buying more. They are great for my face. Really soft and VERY durable and strong, even when wet.
You can wash your face [with it] or just dry your face, either way, it’s the best option." — Sahara
A set of reviewer-beloved aromatherapy shower steamers
Each kit comes with six shower steamers, including lavender, menthol with eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, and grapefruit, and peppermint, with explanations for each scent's intended use. Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.
.Promising review:
"I truly enjoyed these shower steamers. They smell divine, and not only that
, but they each come with a personalized affirmation and they describe what each one is intended for
. I love the personalized letter from the creator Helen. I will order again and I will be telling my family and friends to order this as well. I started feeling much more calmer after just smelling them." — Amazon customer
A migraine relief beanie
IceBeanie
is a small business that specializes in cold therapy products. Promising review:
"I don’t usually write reviews but this thing is literally a game changer. Amazing quality, so comfortable to wear, and it really helps me to relax and also when I have a headache. This is top shelf. I am so happy with my purchase!" — Bonnie Boughton
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment, an Olaplex-like repairing mask
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Promising review:
"For the price, I was skeptical, but I just used it yesterday and saw an immediate difference in my hair texture.
It felt very shiny and healthy. Even after blow drying, it kept its shiny, healthy texture, and I was very impressed! I don't see any issue with the smell at all. Great for dyed, damaged hair. Will definitely be making a staple in my hair routine." — Lauren Marie
A pack of unscented antiperspirant wipes that work for up to seven days
Psst — you should definitely "patch test" this on a small area of skin before putting it on to ensure you don't have any reaction! Promising review:
"Was pretty skeptical. Bought it and it’s changed my life. First use and I did not sweat, at all, for probably a week.
I had already been using Lume deodorant for a few years now and was looking for something else as I felt I’m building a resistance to it. I should’ve been using this to begin with. Second application I applied to other areas of my body, zero sweat. Amazed." — Hanna L. Hetz
Brazilian Bum Bum cream, a cult-favorite moisturizing body lotion
Promising review:
"Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find.
My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it.
" — Kristen
A set of washable Flat Socks, aka the ultimate no-show socks hack
Promising review:
"Seriously love these, I hate wearing socks and these are so nice in my shoes. Love that they are washable, and the prints are a nice pop of color." — CRC
A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists
Promising review:
"These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness.
My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car.
I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" — 1SmartCookie
A memory foam cushion designed to relieve pressure on your back
Comfilife
is a small business that specializes in comfort-based personal care products. Promising review:
"Life changing on a long trip! My partner wanted us to drive from Colorado to California. I wanted to fly because I had a fall and half of my body was in pain. He talked me into it so I purchased this pillow for the car ride. What a game changer! It helped so much with the pain and I would recommend it for anyone in the car
!" — Nadia
A set of YogaToes Gems for potential bunion, plantar fasciitis and foot pain relief
Check with your doctor before starting any new personal care regimen. Note: these should be worn barefoot, and not while wearing any shoes.
Check out a TikTok of the Yoga Toes
in action. Promising review:
"I have an overlapping toe and a bunion that just started to form on one foot. I use the YogaToes daily for 15–30 minutes to help create space between the toes and relax the feet.
I love how my feet feel when I take them off and start walking around. My feet feel stronger and more relaxed. I am a fitness instructor and also teach yoga. I use them before class for a few minutes. They help me feel more grounded as I move.
" — Deirdre Sherman
A set of bra strap extenders
Promising review:
"These bra extenders are so easy to use and the best invention ever! I can’t believe I’m in my 50s and just finding these! They have saved me and my girls for sure! I don’t need to go up in size but I needed an extra eyelet worth of room!
Very comfortable! I’d highly recommend! Thank you!" — Ally McCoy
A knee stabilizer band for knee pain relief
Promising review:
"I have chronic pain. First in my low back, then my neck, now my right foot and both knees. I’ve tried everything to try to support my knees.
Those one-size-fits-all knee braces that cover the whole knee, those knee sleeves that cover the whole knee, a patella brace with a strap for the thigh and just below the knees with a padding that covered the back of my knee. Nothing worked AND was comfortable. They all shifted and chafed. About to give up I tried this. It fit comfortably under my jeans, it doesn’t shift around. I can wear it all day, I can go up and down stairs without pain,
and I’ve even noticed improvement in my lower back as well. I’m very pleased!" — Angela
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution to help take care of painful razor bumps
Promising review: "
After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per a friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving
. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving
even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" — bill nye
A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug
Promising review:
"I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home.
Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried many pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in.
They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound." — Christina
And a set of silicone "EarPlanes" designed with a twist-on structure
Promising review:
"This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane.
My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free.
You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude.
" — Thomasina
An earwax removal kit
Y'all, this stuff is no joke — you can check out the earwax removal kit customer reviews
to see the GOBS it is taking outta people's canals. Promising review:
"My right ear has been plugged up for months. I squirted warm water in there, peroxide, tried various ear scraper tools, then just gave up.
A month or so later, I saw this product at a local CVS, and gave it a try. Laid on couch with several drops in my ear for a half hour. I could hear weird fizzing noises. Then I flushed warm water in my ear with the included soft bulb syringe, and out came the culprit.
Had to have been deep in there." — fixitforgood
An oral rinse made with a mild mint flavor that packs a powerful punch
Promising review:
"TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without, stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong, it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat.
This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." — Zac
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm
BodyGlide
is a small business that specializes in chafe-preventing personal care products.
I swear by this to the point where if I can't find it in the morning of a run, I just won't go out, LOLOL. My boobs chafe SO BADLY under my sports bra bands,
no matter what kind I'm wearing, but putting on a tiny bit of this before I leave works like a charm. Absolutely no more friction and no more going "OW OW OW" in the shower because my literal boob wounds
were stinging.Promising review:
"This was a TikTok buy and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." — EBATL
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub exfoliant
First Aid Beauty
is a US-based small business that specializes in clean, fragrance-free, cruelty-free personal care products. Promising review:
"I have dealt with this hereditary skin condition my whole life. Aside from some harsh and expensive prescription creams, nothing ever seemed to help very much. I was also skeptical when I felt the product on my fingers at first, worried it would tear up my sensitive skin — but it absolutely did not. Skin was so soft and so much smoother after just one use.
Will definitely be buying more of this. Really stunned that it exceeded my expectations. Like a miracle product for my bumpy upper arms and calves. 10/10 absolutely recommend!" — Jessica Campbell
A Nodpod, a strap-free weighted sleep mask
Nodpod
is a small business that specializes in sleep products.
Psst — you can also put it in the freezer, and the microbeads in the mask will stay cool for hours. Promising review
: "There's something about placing this weighted thing on my eyes when I'm tossing and turning that lulls me back to sleep
. The shape of it is a bit weird — it's not a typical eye mask, it's much bulkier and doesn't fasten on in the same way — but once you get beyond that, this can really be a beautiful thing. I keep it on my bedside table and use it if I wake up in the middle of the night and can't go back to sleep (which happens often) or once the sun rises and I want to sleep in a little more.
If you have sleep issues I'd recommend trying this novel product." — Veronicam
A Squatty Potty, one of those internet-famous stools
Psst — a lot of reviewers with chronic constipation and other gastrointestinal issues that get them backed up
swear by this! Read more about constipation relief at home, including using a squatting position, at Cleveland Clinic.
. Promising review:
"This is a game changer. I was skeptical but this thing REALLY works!
Since we started using this about a week ago we have noticed significantly less abdominal pain, bloating/gas and increased gut health. I highly recommend this to everyone!" — emily a
A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids
Sagely
is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.Promising review
: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool.
The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I
do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" — Chicken McNugget