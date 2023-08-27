If You Travel A Lot And Still Don’t Have Any Of These 44 Products, You’re Doing It Wrong

Popular items from this list include:
A pack of four mini refillable perfume spray bottles
"Now my big bottles can stay home and I don't have to chose just one fragrance because of bulk or too many ounces. The BEST gift this traveling woman received!" — Kimberly
A portable cordless phone charger
Check out a TikTok of the portable charger in action.
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, has a pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11
. Get it. You will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
Or a sleek 3-in-1 handheld fan
"Excellent product!!! I love the two speed function and how much air blows on this device. I take it with me everywhere while I travel via air, church, Disney, and out to dinner, etc. I love the fact that I can charge my phone with this device and love the bright flashlight. Great price as well." — Satisfied Road Warrior - The sky is the limit
A waterproof phone pouch
"I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so my phone, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County sheriff’s office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone!
He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" — Julie McDonald
A water-resistant hanging cosmetic bag
"I bought this bag specifically for when I traveled across the country with my two small children, one of whom is a medically complex child. I put ALL of my toiletries, ALL their toiletries, and ALL of my son's medications in this bag. Everything fit perfectly, and nothing was broken.
The hanger is durable and carried lots of weight when it hangs on the back of the bathroom door. I bought the largest size, and it was 100% worth what I paid for. If you are traveling by yourself, I would recommend the smaller size. But if you are packing for others or just pack heavy, definitely buy the larger size. I absolutely loved it! And it was very compact in my suitcase. Very sturdy as I carried it.
I HIGHLY recommend buying." — Hannah Funderburk
Or a Lay-n-Go cosmetic bag
"I was tired of fumbling around in my cosmetics case and saw this. I was skeptical, but...WOW! On my recent two-week trip to Europe, with constant laying out and packing up, this item was wonderful. I could find what I wanted quickly, right away
. Packing up was just a matter of pulling the drawstring. At first I wasn’t sure about changing to this bag, but now I could not do without it.
" — mojosharkey
An inflatable travel pillow
"I travel often. As much as I try, I cannot sleep on a plane. With this new pillow I can. My favorite is that I can lean forward with the pillow's support, which is a very comfortable and relaxing position! Especially on long international flights. You can have a nice nap in this position or watch something on your phone. The perfect position pillow." — Brenda
Or a Trtl neck pillow with an internal support
"This thing is the greatest thing invented since chicken and biscuits. It's like a nice scarf with just enough support to keep your neck just in the right position. I highly recommend it. Works great with big headphones too." — Deana Hero
A set of space-saver bags
"These were lifesavers! We took a 10-day trip to Europe and were able to pack only in a carry-on using these! I used two mediums in my carry-on and my husband used three in his carry-on. I packed all my undergarments, five dresses, four pairs of jeans, a number of blouses, three pairs of shorts, and a few other pieces of clothing. And still had room for my shoes. These will definitely be used each time we travel now. Well worth it." — Amazon customer
Low-top Blowfish sneakers
FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy
"Hands down best sneakers (especially for travel). I purchased these prior to our family beach trip. I found out I was pregnant and needed some type of support when walking around on vacation rather than flat flip-flops. I read the reviews for these shoes and they were raving. I see why!! These could sell for more money but are reasonably priced. Great quality. There are no laces to tie — elastic bands. I really love these with or without socks. They are roomy but not too big width-wise. This is not a very narrow shoe. I would recommend this shoe for anyone traveling as the go-to shoe. They’re easy to get on and get off.
Super stylish. My girlfriend ordered a patterned pair after seeing mine after I wore them to work. Definitely a great deal!!." — Nicole_B
A refreshing face mist
It's formulated with hyaluronic acid for long-lasting hydration. If you're sweaty and tired from all the walking around you've been doing, your face will surely thank you for this little boost. It was even designed with long flights and other environmental exposures that could stress out your skin in mind!
A waterproof anti-theft backpack
"I bought this backpack to use as a purse while on vacation, and it worked perfectly. The main pouch is protected when you’re walking around because the zipper is protected by your back. There are also two side zippered pockets, one of which kept my phone and the other perfect for sunglasses and a few other items that I wanted to access more easily. I loved that I could wear it as a purse to dinner but use it as a backpack during the day so that my shoulder didn’t get tired. I highly recommend this item!
" — Allison
A Bandolier phone case with pockets
"I’m a huge fan of the Bandolier! I had one for my iPhone 6s, and it was a lifesaver when traveling; I got so many more great photos and never worried about dropping my phone. It’s also great when using walking directions in Maps." — green
"I’m obsessed with my Bandolier. It’s so useful having my phone and metro card so accessible so I don’t have to dig through my bags. I feel comfortable wearing it, and I love the hands-free aspect. I never worry about someone stealing it, and I don’t go anywhere without it!!!" — Lo
A waterproof Kindle
"I LOVE reading and being able to access a book anywhere with this thing. It is easy to navigate, very easy to read and adjust the brightness or how warm the light is. It doesn't auto adjust, but I don't need that feature. I've read in bright sunlight to dark rooms, and it's always been so clear. You can adjust the font and use the library to search whatever books you want. Makes packing books for traveling very easy. Battery life lasts me two weeks if I'm reading every day for a few hours. You have to have internet and it only shows books. This is not a tablet to surf the internet or use other apps on." — R@L0
A durable and super-accurate digital luggage scale
"I cannot imagine how we would have managed a big international trip without this. It saved us so much stress and, I’m sure, surprise charges at the airport." — Potter Freak
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds, and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds, and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49, but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." — Robert
An anti-nausea acupressure bracelet
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's website.
"I recently came back from a three-day cruise and I feel amazing. No nausea and no seasickness all because of these. I wish I found out about them sooner." — Eve
A wireless transmitter
“I fly a lot and bought this due to my dislike of corded headphones, as either the cable line breaks during flight and/or it gets tangled up. I just recently flew and used this for the in-flight entertainment, and did not have one issue. I also use these in the gym while connected to my iPhone for music. And I plan to use them on my PC at work for meetings.” — Marky
An electronics organizer
Promising review:
. This little pouch tamed the beast
— a place for everything and everything in its place. The other side of the double-sided pouch holds a power pack, a multi-port USB charger, and even a short extension cord. This is a great setup if you're frequently on the road, and you don't have to worry about forgetting that 'critical' connector." — Snowbound
A foldable jewelry organizer
Promising review:
I absolutely love this organizer and think everyone should have one!!" — Savana Bishop
A shoe bag
"You can totally fit three pairs of shoes in this (size 6.5 female shoe, fit heels, wedges, and sandals)! I bought two and will absolutely be buying more for my husband. 10/10 would recommend! I travel frequently, and I always overpack; this helped cut down space and stress immensely!
" — Taylor
A rechargeable and flexible hands-free personal fan
Promising review:
A portable stack of 50 games
"Traveled with seven kids and these games were fun and entertaining." — Titaniumgal98
"I got this to play with my kids on a long road trip. Even the 6-year-old found games she thought were fun. We have played them during baseball games, on camping trips, while we are hiking, etc. Quite a few classics in there, but there are some I had never played as well. Very portable and convenient." — Tiffany
A pack of 50 portable laundry soap sheets
Promising review:
." — Judith B. White
And a portable pack of soap sheets
Promising review:
and sink after handling animals or about to eat a meal." — Patrick
A pack of 18 waterproof multi-use pads
Promising review:
." — Amazon customer
A travel shawl with UPF 50+ protection
UPF is a measure of how much UV radiation reaches your skin through a fabric. UPF 50 is designed to block 98% of the sun's rays
"I love my new everywhere scarf/shawl. I purchased the silver for travel and am now wearing it almost daily.
It is sooooo soft and versatile. Looks great with jeans and a sweater as a scarf. Looks really nice as a shawl with a dress or slacks and blouse. You will love how you feel wrapped up in it on an airplane or in the car on a trip.
Don’t pass up owning this great accessory, enjoy it!" — George K.
A rechargeable hand warmer
"My husband and I go to Colorado every winter and when I found these, they became a game changer. They are so helpful
, especially on the mountain skiing, or when we went snowmobiling. I didn’t have any trouble with the battery lasting and I would just recharge at the end of each day! I’ll never suffer through the cold elements again without it!" — Amazon customer
An eight-compartment pill organizer
"My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment, and it has performed wonderfully.
I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." — Jacqueline
Or a water bottle with a built-in pill organizer
"Very nice! I love this bottle. I took it on a trip. It worked beautifully
!" — Amazon customer
An expandable laundry bag
"This is great to throw in my suitcase. I unzip it and throw my dirty clothes in it to keep them separate from my clean packed clothes and take it straight to the washer when I get home. Compact and brilliant
!" — Kelly Conrad
A stroller rain cover with mesh ventilation holes
"A must-have for vacations. This rain cover and mosquito net was perfect for our vacation! It fit over our stroller nicely and was great for the two-day trip we took to Cincinnati as some days we used the net and one day it rained when we went to the zoo so we used the cover! The baby didn't get overheated inside and was a happy camper since he could see through it
. Very easy to use and worth every penny!" — Tlake33111
A dual voltage travel flat iron
"This fits perfectly in my toiletries travel bag
that I take with me as a flight attendant. Anything that comes in a small size and still works well is perfect for me." — Kathy S
A portable door lock
I’m a flight attendant who basically lives in hotel rooms and I needed extra security. These seem to be the talk in the airline world so I ordered myself two. It took me a YouTube video to figure out how to install them, and yes, they're very easy and very secure
. Safe sleeping is important and I’m glad I have these." — Elizabeth C. Breton
A pack of Dr. Frederick's Original blister bandages
"So glad I thought ahead to buy these before going to Italy. I had new fashionable shoes and low-cut socks and we did 10 times more walking that I had anticipated. I tried the shoes on for an hour and got a blister. Wore these for 10 days in Europe and had zero issues, total comfort, left them on for several days through showers
. I’ll never travel without these again." — Paul Hinman
A TSA-approved Alleyoop portable razor
Alleyoop
"Great essential to have when traveling or on the go! Not to mention the soap smells amazing! Also includes two razor blades. Great value." — Myles Allbee
Flushable toilet seat covers
"These are perfect to take when traveling, because you never know if you’re gonna come across a nasty bathroom
. They’re compact and they come in packs of 10, so they're small enough to put in your bag or even your pocket." — ChrisB_DZ
A travel wallet
"I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess.
It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" — Anthony Luu
An adjustable and rotating airplane phone mount
"I fly a lot and wanted a compact stand. This works well." — Angela Hellebush
An ergonomic memory foam seat cushion
"I bought this for my partner with severe hip and sciatic pain. Enables travel in our SUV for several hours nonstop. Best product on the market
. Trust this review, we've tried several. Best product yet." — Kindle customer
Some noise-reduction earplugs
"Never fly without these! Before I found these, I endured excruciating pain in my ears upon descent and landing. Felt like a hot poker being driven into each ear. My ears would also be plugged up, and it would often take two to three days for them to resume their normal state of being. I insert them about an hour before landing as the plane is making its slow descent. I'm comfortable and the most discomfort I experience is a slight adjustment of pressure feeling in my sinus.
NO PAIN. NO TEARS." — K. Tombrella
A super plush travel blanket
"I brought this for a 10-hour overnight layover flight, and it was amazing. I take it with me on all my flights now. It attaches very easily to my carry-on and has a zipper section you can use to keep your important items. It definitely helped me take an easier rest
knowing my phone, passport, and money were right on my chest. I’m getting another color now." — LeshawnT
A luggage-mounted cup caddy
"This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor!
I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip
A windproof packable puffer jacket
FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy
"This is a lighter weight jacket — great for fall but not really cold, cold temps. It's a thinner coat and not bulky at all. Very easy to move around in. Also fits in the travel bag well
and packs well in a suitcase." — Carrie Weidle
A pair of compression arch bands
Read more about compression therapy at Cleveland Clinic.
"I have been using these for about a week now, and I cannot tell you how much they have HELPED with plantar fasciitis.
It is nothing short of amazing. I didn't realize that these also act as an arch support until I wore them. Nothing but praise from me. I have spent soooo much $$ on foot remedies, and was skeptical about these little elastic bands, but this has to be the best product I have purchased in years!
I have already ordered another pair just to be sure I have them on hand!! AAA+++ product!" — remzy