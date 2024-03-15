You may be familiar with the image of the evil eye: Its spherical cobalt blue form has increasingly been used on mainstream clothing and accessories to encourage positivity, with a “good vibes” phrase often explicitly written out alongside the symbol (as it is here and here).
The evil eye’s traditional meaning and usage, however, is somewhat different. Its traditional intention is not to bring about good vibes, but to keep bad ones away — to guard its owner from harm and misfortune, which can be triggered by the jealousy or envy of other people. In other words, the amulet supposedly neutralizes the “evil eyes” of malicious onlookers. This interpretation is backed by general West Asian (commonly known as Middle Eastern) tradition as well as by experts like Dr. George Bohigian.
Bohigian was an ophthalmologist who studied the influence of the evil eye on social customs and medicine. Based on his research, the “belief that the evil eye could be counteracted by a ‘good eye’” dates back thousands of years to ancient Egypt. Also known as the nazar in Arabic or char atchk in Armenian, the evil eye has been used for thousands of years as a form of protection among West Asian communities.
I am Armenian; my family is indigenous to historic Western Armenia, now known as Turkey. I grew up incorporating the evil eye into my life and surroundings as part of second nature. Although the evil eye is mythology, keeping the evil eye around me has helped me feel secure even when difficulties do strike. I especially appreciate adding the evil eye to my home environment to symbolically protect my living space. I like to add an evil eye by entryways, like my bedroom and the foyer, either as a traditional wall hanging or as another thoughtful piece of decor.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
A classic evil eye wall hanging made of glass
The evil eye is often used as a form of protection at the entryway of a home or room. These handmade glass evil eye ornaments can be hung from a wall or shelf (or even in your car). They come in three sizes with the choice of blue or red thread.
A wall hanging version made of clay
This handmade option is made with air dried clay and outlined with gold foil. It's available in two sizes.
Or a fun glass animal option
I'm entranced by these cute glass animals emblazoned with the evil eye. The charms are palm-sized, so they can easily hang from knobs or hooks.
A handmade evil eye candle
I'm also obsessed with these evil eye candles, which are sure to look beautiful on a nightstand, desk, coffee table or bathroom or kitchen counter. Plus, I'm convinced they'd make an awesome and unique gift. They're available in blue
, pink
and white
and in three sizes.
A double-sided decorative crochet pillow
These whimsical decorative pillows will dress up couches, armchairs and beds. Each pillow ships free from Greece and comes filled with fluffy cotton (though you can also opt for it to arrive unstuffed). They're available in eight sizes. The Etsy storefront also sells crochet patterns
so crocheters can make the pillow themselves.
A decorative pillow cover made by Afghan refugees
This meticulously hand-embroidered throw cover is a true statement piece, featuring hands, hearts and eyes in the style of evil eyes. This piece, along with everything from Etsy's Zala Collective storefront
, was made by a New Jersey-based Afghan refugee mother-daughter team.
A 6.5-ounce tea and espresso mug
I personally own this mug, and its design consistently brightens my day. It's made of ceramic and safe for the microwave and dishwasher. I use it for beverages and on occasion to hold pens and other trinkets.
A 12-ounce enamel camping mug
This sturdy mug will keep your coffee or snack warm while you're camping. It also comes in an 11-ounce ceramic version
that you can put in the microwave or dishwasher at home. Its evil eye design is supposed to evoke a flower.
A copper plant trellis with hanging glass nazars
This unique copper trellis will help your plants grow upward while adding some unique ornamentation. Each hanging evil eye is made out of glass. The trellises are available in three sizes.
A ceramic trinket dish
These tiny dishes can be used to hold trinkets or jewelry; they're also beautiful decorations for tables, shelves and vanities. Each bowl measures three inches all around.
Or a clay jewelry dish
Made with air dried clay and encircled with gold foil, this small dish can hold previous keepsakes and jewelry. It's handmade and measures 5.5 inches (it's also available in a 3-inch version
).
A "suncatcher" evil eye decal for your window
This removable decal is designed to stick your window and create rainbows by "catching" direct sunlight. The effect is sure to entrance you — and your pet. It measures four inches by four inches.
An evil eye magnet, bookmark and sticker five-pack
This set gives you ample options for decorating your fridge, books, planners, notebooks and even your laptop. This Armenian-owned storefront
also offers fun fruit-shaped evil eye stickers (I especially love the pineapple
and cherry
options).