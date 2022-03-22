If you’re particularly fond of regular exercise, your period can throw a pretty big wrench in your active routine. Not that you should feel obligated to run a marathon while menstruating like some outdated tampon commercial, but it would be nice to go for a swim or take a dance class no matter what time of the month it is.

Plus, engaging in physical activity while on your period can offer some potential benefits.

Dr. Monica Grover, a double board-certified gynecologist and the chief medical director for VSPOT, a women's intimate wellness center focused on sexual health, said that exercising while menstruating can lead to improved mood and reduction of cramps or bloating.

“Exercise increases blood circulation, which can ease menstrual cramps and can reduce bloat due to excess water weight. Exercising also promotes the release of endorphins which can help combat PMS symptoms,” Grover told HuffPost.

She said you should stick to performing any kind of exercise that makes you the most comfortable, however, activities like walking, light jogging, swimming, yoga and low impact pilates are great options to get your body moving.

Although traditional period protection is always an option, Grover noted that if you find pads and tampons uncomfortable or non-protective, they can potentially deter you from engaging in activity altogether.

Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives on the market that are non-restrictive, incredibly comfortable and don’t require changing every hour. In the list below, find high-absorbency cycle shorts for biking, leakproof swimsuits, heating pads that won’t slip off sweaty skin and high capacity menstrual cups that can offer up to 12 hours of period protection.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.