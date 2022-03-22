Shopping

Everything You Need To Exercise While You're Having Your Period

Period underwear, menstrual cups and leak-proof shorts are just a few items that will make exercising while menstruating actually enjoyable.

Exercise comfortably and worry-free with an active wear menstrual cup, period absorbing cycling shorts and long wearing heating pads that adhere to undergarments, not skin.
Exercise comfortably and worry-free with an active wear menstrual cup, period absorbing cycling shorts and long wearing heating pads that adhere to undergarments, not skin.

If you’re particularly fond of regular exercise, your period can throw a pretty big wrench in your active routine. Not that you should feel obligated to run a marathon while menstruating like some outdated tampon commercial, but it would be nice to go for a swim or take a dance class no matter what time of the month it is.

Plus, engaging in physical activity while on your period can offer some potential benefits.

Dr. Monica Grover, a double board-certified gynecologist and the chief medical director for VSPOT, a women's intimate wellness center focused on sexual health, said that exercising while menstruating can lead to improved mood and reduction of cramps or bloating.

“Exercise increases blood circulation, which can ease menstrual cramps and can reduce bloat due to excess water weight. Exercising also promotes the release of endorphins which can help combat PMS symptoms,” Grover told HuffPost.

She said you should stick to performing any kind of exercise that makes you the most comfortable, however, activities like walking, light jogging, swimming, yoga and low impact pilates are great options to get your body moving.

Although traditional period protection is always an option, Grover noted that if you find pads and tampons uncomfortable or non-protective, they can potentially deter you from engaging in activity altogether.

Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives on the market that are non-restrictive, incredibly comfortable and don’t require changing every hour. In the list below, find high-absorbency cycle shorts for biking, leakproof swimsuits, heating pads that won’t slip off sweaty skin and high capacity menstrual cups that can offer up to 12 hours of period protection.

1
Amazon
A comfortable menstrual cup for leak-proof exercise
Whether you're running errands all day or engaging in physical activity for an extended period of time, this flexible and well-loved active menstrual cup by Saalt can offer up to eight to 12 hours of uninterrupted period protection so you don't have to worry about changing a pad or tampon every couple of hours.This cup is made from medical-grade silicone, and the proprietary bulb shape helps to create dependable suction and seal as well as an incredibly comfortably wear that won't impede any kind of physical movement. It also reduces single-use period product waste and can save you money in the long run.
Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
2
Amazon
A pack of highly rated leak-resistant menstrual discs
If you are uncomfortable with the suction aspect of menstrual cups or find them difficult to use, discs, which utilize your pelvic bone to stay in place, can be a great option for exercise. These comfortable and disposable period discs by Softdisc have over 11,000 five-star ratings and can hold up to five tampons' worth of fluid. The hypoallergenic silicone rim of the disc molds itself to your unique internal shape to offer leak proof protection while doing anything from swimming to intercourse.
Get it from Amazon for $10.49.
3
Amazon
A pair of breathable and high-absorbency cotton period underwear
Grover said that products like period-proof underwear can be a great alternative to pads or tampons because they can keep you moving. Like all Thinx products, these breathable cotton full-coverage underwear use a highly absorbent core lining to hold up to five tampons' worth of fluid. The lining has also been treated with an odor-neutralizing agent, and a moisture wicking top layer keeps you dry.
Get it from Amazon for $39.
4
Thinx
A pair of moisture-wicking period leggings
These moisture-wicking period leggings from Thinx are great for yoga, jogging or even running errands. The patented absorptive gusset lining offers moderate protection and can hold up to three regular tampons' worth of fluid, while also helping to reduce odor and keep you feeling fresh and dry. These leggings have two exterior pockets on the hips and an internal abdominal pocket for holding a heating pad.
Get it from Amazon for $95.
5
Amazon
An ultra-thin heating pad that sticks onto undergarments, not skin
These fast heating and ultra-thin patches are great for reducing cramps or sore muscles while walking or jogging in cold weather. They're infused with herbal ingredients like rose, lemon and jasmine oil to supplement the gentle warming therapy and offer up to eight hours of heat. Additionally, these discrete pads adhere to undergarments, not skin, which means they won't slide off when you sweat.
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
6
Modibodi
A reversible high-waist bikini set with light to moderate protection
Made from innovative pre-consumer recycled fabric, this period swimwear set offers light to moderate absorbency and leak prevention while you swim, making it a good option to use on lighter days or to supplement other protection. The fast-drying material is also chlorine resistant and provides UV50+ sun protection.

This swimwear set also comes in a Brazilian brief style and traditional bikini style.
Get it from Modibodi for $75.15.
7
Amazon
A pair of leak-proof cycling shorts that can absorb two tampons' worth of fluid
Wear these high-waisted period shorts to your next cycling class or bicycle ride for a protection that isn't bulky. These shorts can absorb two tampons' worth of fluid per wear and keep it locked in behind a -oisture wicking layer of fabric to keep you feeling dry and fresh. The fabric also helps to to neutralize any unwanted odors.
Get it from Amazon for $75.
8
Knix
A classic one-piece swimsuit with period protection
This classic one-piece swimsuit is fully lined, fits smooth and secure on the body and has a slightly cheeky cut on the backside. There's an inner built-in bra and adjustable straps for customized support, and a proprietary leakproof liner absorbs and locks in about three tampons' worth of fluid. The material also has four-way stretch for full range of movement.
Get it from Knix for $105.
9
Amazon
A gentle warming period balm that also helps sore muscles
Made from naturally derived extracts, this soothing period balm is applied to skin to help provide relief from cramps and stiff muscles. The non-greasy, residue-free formula provides up to eight hours of gentle warming sensations that gradually build over time.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
10
Thinx
A classic athletic leotard for dancers and gymnasts
This versatile one-piece is super absorbent and can hold up to five tampons' worth of fluid. Ideal for a ballet or jazz class, this leotard is made with a figure-hugging and moisture-wicking material that keeps you secure and dry and has additional bust support to prevent any uncomfortable bouncing.
Get it from Thinx for $37.50.
11
KT by Knix
A pair of leakproof antimicrobial tights with built-in liner
Available in seven different colors like black, pink and a spectrum of nude shades, these leakproof slightly sheer tights are great for dance class or as part of an outfit. The barely-there liner is made of a three-layer patented design that includes a moisture-wicking antimicrobial layer, a highly absorbent fabric that holds up to three tampons' worth of fluid and a secure liquid-resistant outer layer that prevents leaks.
Get it from KT by Knix for $15
An automatic sterilizer that comes with two menstrual cups

Steamers And Sterilizers To Make Cleaning Your Menstrual Cup Or Disc Easier

