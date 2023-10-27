What's Hot

Fake George Santos Absolutely Loses It With ‘Late Show’ Host Colbert

Harvey Guillén played the serial fabulist New York congressman to a tee.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Harvey Guillén of “What We Do In The Shadows” fame returned to the role of beleaguered Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) for Thursday’s “Late Show.”

Host Stephen Colbert grilled Guillén as Santos over the congressman’s multiple indictments, newest fabrications and a fellow Republican’s call for his expulsion from the House.

Guillén as Santos, though, unashamedly batted away each question in increasingly ridiculous ways.

The spoof interview ended with Santos clutching three dolls and raging at Colbert for being “inappropriate” with his comments, a reference to Santos’ criticism of an activist who’d approached him while he was holding a child.

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

