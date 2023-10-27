Fake George Santos Absolutely Loses It With ‘Late Show’ Host Colbert

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Harvey Guillén of “What We Do In The Shadows” fame returned to the role of beleaguered Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) for Thursday’s “Late Show.”

Host Stephen Colbert grilled Guillén as Santos over the congressman’s multiple indictments, newest fabrications and a fellow Republican’s call for his expulsion from the House.

Advertisement

Guillén as Santos, though, unashamedly batted away each question in increasingly ridiculous ways.

The spoof interview ended with Santos clutching three dolls and raging at Colbert for being “inappropriate” with his comments, a reference to Santos’ criticism of an activist who’d approached him while he was holding a child.