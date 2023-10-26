Ex-Prosecutor Spells Out Donald Trump’s ‘Very Deliberate’ Gag Order Strategy

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann on Wednesday analyzed Donald Trump’s motivation for breaking gag orders, which earlier in the day saw the former president slapped with a $10,000 fine by the judge in his civil fraud trial.
Weissmann, talking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, said Trump could, legitimately have questioned the credibility of his former fixer and lawyer, Michael Cohen, after Cohen, on the stand, admitted to lying to Congress and in court.
Instead, Trump chose to attack Judge Arthur Engoron’s clerk in comments to reporters, which broke an order that prohibited him from discussing the judge’s staff.
Weissmann argued it is “a very deliberate strategy” from Trump.
He continued that Trump is “deliberately playing to his base and goading the judicial system” as part of his 2024 presidential campaign.
It’s all about “playing the victim,” said Weissmann.
“It’s quite intentional on his part because it would have been so easy to go with the facts today” about Cohen, he added.
Watch the video here: