Ex-Prosecutor Spells Out Donald Trump’s ‘Very Deliberate’ Gag Order Strategy

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann on Wednesday analyzed Donald Trump’s motivation for breaking gag orders, which earlier in the day saw the former president slapped with a $10,000 fine by the judge in his civil fraud trial.

Instead, Trump chose to attack Judge Arthur Engoron’s clerk in comments to reporters, which broke an order that prohibited him from discussing the judge’s staff.

Weissmann argued it is “a very deliberate strategy” from Trump.

He continued that Trump is “deliberately playing to his base and goading the judicial system” as part of his 2024 presidential campaign.

It’s all about “playing the victim,” said Weissmann.

“It’s quite intentional on his part because it would have been so easy to go with the facts today” about Cohen, he added.

Watch the video here:

“This is, I think, a very deliberate strategy…where Trump is deliberately playing to his base and goading the judicial system as part of a strategy in terms of his base in terms of his political campaign in playing the victim.” @AWeissmann_ w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/8k5BduJAQT — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) October 25, 2023