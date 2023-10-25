Joe Scarborough Drops Taunting S-Bomb On Trump Lawyers Who’ve Flipped

LOADING ERROR LOADING

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Wednesday spelled out how it was all fun and games for Donald Trump’s lawyers as they assisted the former president in his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat… until it wasn’t.

Jenna Ellis on Tuesday became the third former Trump attorney (following Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro) to plead guilty in the Georgia election subversion case.

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, meanwhile, has reportedly been granted immunity to testify under oath in the Department of Justice’s election interference case against Trump.

“This is sort of the ‘Christmas Story’ metaphor that I’m sure every great legal mind across America has been thinking, the BB gun,” said Scarborough. “It’s all a lot of fun until it puts somebody’s eyes out.”

Trump’s lawyers, in the aftermath of his 2020 election defeat, were running around thinking, per Scarborough: “Oh, look what he’s saying, he’s getting away with it, this is fun, we’re getting to own the libs, we’re getting to own the press.’”

But it came crashing down for them when they saw charges.

“It may have been a shock to some of these lawyers, but if you try to overturn an American election, well, the law is coming after you. We are a nation of laws, not a nation of men,” said Scarborough.

