Jake Tapper Interrupts Live Hit From Israel For GOP News And Isn’t Happy

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday interrupted a broadcast from Israel on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to cover the latest development in what he described as the “utter clown car” of the House Republican speaker’s race.

“I’m covering life and death issues, serious tragedies, serious momentous occurrences here in Israel,” Tapper said live from Tel Aviv.

“And, of course, we have to interrupt this for one moment to cover the complete and utter clown car that is the House Republican speaker’s race back in Washington, D.C.,” he added.

Tapper noted how Rep. Tom Emmer’s (R-Minn.) bid had imploded just four hours after Republicans nominated him for the role, following in the footsteps of Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Steve Scalise (R-La.).

“Was Congressman Emmer too sane?” Tapper asked CNN colleague Manu Raju.

Later Wednesday, House Republicans chose Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) as their latest candidate to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who was ousted three weeks ago.

Watch the video here:

CNN’s @jaketapper: “I'm covering life and death issues, serious tragedies, serious momentous occurrences here in Israel and of course in Gaza ... We have to interrupt this for one moment to cover the complete and utter clown car that is the House Republicans' Speaker's race.” pic.twitter.com/QncZwSm2V9 — The Recount (@therecount) October 24, 2023