LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump’s latest embarrassing typo was pretty petty. Literally.

The former president on Thursday used his Truth Social platform to accuse Judge Arthur Engoron, overseeing his civil fraud trial, of being a “radical left judge” after Engoron fined Trump $10,000 for violating a gag order that banned him from discussing his staff.

Trump also likened his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen’s confession on the stand to lying to Congress and in court to an episode of the fictional law series “Perry Mason.”

Advertisement

Truth Social

But Trump spelled “Perry” wrong.

Instead, he wrote “Petty.”

Trump ranted, “It was like watching the end of the best Petty Mason episode, where the defendant breaks down and cries, ‘Yes, I did it, I did it, I did it.’”

Critics were predictably petty in their replies:

My favorite episode of Petty Mason was the one where she complained to the judge about folks rolling their eyes at her lame ass presentation 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MckpcOrnDS — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 26, 2023

Donald Trump talking about Perry Mason--or even Petty Mason--shows his head is stuck in 1958, ffs.



I'm 3 years younger than he is. I've figured out that the 21st century has happened. — Harry Turtledove (@HNTurtledove) October 27, 2023

Advertisement

On today’s episode of Petty Mason, the criminal ex-toddler-in-chief has a blow-out… pic.twitter.com/5HPXHkBxcz — 𝙽𝚊𝚜𝚑 𝙸𝚜 𝙷𝚎𝚛𝚎 𝙵𝚘𝚛 𝙸𝚝 (@NashIsHereForIt) October 26, 2023

Mango Mussolini seems to think it’s TV lawyer Petty Mason, who actually would make a good addition to his legal team. He also should add Benny Colon, since his case is Bull and he’s an asshole. pic.twitter.com/yswa6IkEp6 — John M (@John_M15) October 26, 2023

"Petty Mason" and racist trope "Peekaboo" This is what The American people want in power. If so we are doomed — David_East_Coast (@davoidofall) October 26, 2023