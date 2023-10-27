What's Hot

Perry Mason Would Have A Field Day With This Latest Donald Trump Typo

Another day, another embarrassing spelling error from the ranting former president.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump’s latest embarrassing typo was pretty petty. Literally.

The former president on Thursday used his Truth Social platform to accuse Judge Arthur Engoron, overseeing his civil fraud trial, of being a “radical left judge” after Engoron fined Trump $10,000 for violating a gag order that banned him from discussing his staff.

Trump also likened his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen’s confession on the stand to lying to Congress and in court to an episode of the fictional law series “Perry Mason.”

Truth Social

But Trump spelled “Perry” wrong.

Instead, he wrote “Petty.”

Trump ranted, “It was like watching the end of the best Petty Mason episode, where the defendant breaks down and cries, ‘Yes, I did it, I did it, I did it.’”

Critics were predictably petty in their replies:

