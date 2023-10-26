‘Get Ready For It’: Political Strategist Issues Dire Prediction About Mike Johnson

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Democratic strategist Chai Komanduri on Wednesday warned to expect chaos from Republicans in the House following their election of Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) as its new speaker.

“Get ready for it,” Komanduri told MSNBC’s Ari Melber.

Komanduri said extremist Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) kickstarted the ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the role three weeks ago at “the behest” of Donald Trump because McCarthy “did not shut down the government and create an atmosphere of chaos by which” the former president could win back the White House.

But Johnson will “do Donald Trump’s bidding,” he envisioned.

“Get ready for it. We’ll have a government shutdown,” he predicted. “We’re going to shut down aid to Ukraine to help Trump’s major benefactor, [Russian President] Vladimir Putin. That’s what’s going to occur.”

Johnson is “every bit the flamethrower” as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who lost his bid to become speaker despite being endorsed by Trump.