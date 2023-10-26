Seth Meyers Turns GOP Boos For Reporter Into Taunt Of Lauren Boebert

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers had little time for House Republicans who booed ABC’s Rachel Scott for asking new House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) about his backing of Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 election result.

GOP lawmakers surrounding Johnson during Tuesday’s unveiling as their nominee for the House speaker role jeered Scott and laughed.

“Oh, grow up,” said Meyers on Wednesday’s broadcast of his show. “You’re booing like a bunch of kids at a production of ‘Paw Patrol On Ice’ when Mayor Humdinger comes out.”

The comedian added, “Can you imagine having the gall to boo someone for asking a simple question after you paralyzed the government for three weeks?”

Meyers then cut to footage of far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) joining in with the mocking of the reporter.

“Do I boo you when you vape and get too handsy at ’Beetlejuice: The Musical?” cracked Meyers, referencing Boebert’s most recent controversy.

Meyers also struggled to understand a shameless trait of Trump world figures who appear to carry on with their everyday lives amid myriad legal woes.