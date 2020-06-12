The coronavirus pandemic forced major sports leagues to stop allowing fans into stadiums. Many shut down entire seasons, leaving sports fans everywhere wondering when they’ll see their next home run, touchdown or slam dunk.

If you’re looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift this year, what about something to fill that sports-shaped hole in his heart?

There are plenty of great gifts for sports fanatics out there, from useful coasters covered in sports facts to these fancy cuff links made from the seats of an actual stadium.

If you want a more personalized Father’s Day gift that’s sports-themed, you can even order him a custom jersey with his favorite team or this illustrated family frame.

Any of these gifts are sure to be a home run. Below, we’ve rounded up 20 Father’s Day gifts for sports-loving dads who miss watching the big game.

Take a look: