Father's Day Gifts For The Sports Fanatic Who's Missing The Games

Any of these sports-themed Father's Day gifts would be a home run.

If you’re looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift this year, what about something to fill that sports-shaped hole in his heart?

Sports might seem like a trivial thing compared to everything going on in the world right now. But with Father’s Day quickly coming up on June 21, it’s more important than ever to bring dear old dad some joy, especially if he’s really missed watching his favorite sports team.

The coronavirus pandemic forced major sports leagues to stop allowing fans into stadiums. Many shut down entire seasons, leaving sports fans everywhere wondering when they’ll see their next home run, touchdown or slam dunk.

There are plenty of great gifts for sports fanatics out there, from useful coasters covered in sports facts to these fancy cuff links made from the seats of an actual stadium.

If you want a more personalized Father’s Day gift that’s sports-themed, you can even order him a custom jersey with his favorite team or this illustrated family frame.

Any of these gifts are sure to be a home run. Below, we’ve rounded up 20 Father’s Day gifts for sports-loving dads who miss watching the big game.

Take a look:

1
A sporty way to hold hand sanitizer
Etsy
Find this softball keychain for $9 on Etsy.
2
Baseball map tumblers
Uncommon Goods
Find these baseball park map glasses for $35 at Uncommon Goods.
3
A novelty book of sports news
Uncommon Goods
Find this New York Times customized baseball book for $72 at Uncommon Goods.
4
A sports-themed game to pass the time
Uncommon Goods
Find this Home Team Baseball Game for $68 at Uncommon Goods.
5
A family photo frame featuring his favorite team
Etsy
Find this personalized sports family illustrated frame for $15 on Etsy.
6
These coasters covered in sports facts
Uncommon Goods
Find these Anatomy of Sports coasters for $45 at Uncommon Goods.
7
Some knockout wall decor
Uncommon Goods
Find this classic boxing bell for $80 at Uncommon Goods.
8
A chance to learn something new about sports
Amazon
Find this "Women in Sports: 50 Fearless Athletes Who Played to Win" book for $13 on Amazon.
9
An inspirational paperweight
Uncommon Goods
Find this Home Plate paperweight for $40 at Uncommon Goods.
10
These wooden baseball coasters
Etsy
Find these wooden baseball coasters for $21 on Etsy.
11
A set of stadium cuff links
Uncommon Goods
Find these authentic stadium seat cuff links for $190 at Uncommon Goods.
12
A corn hole game featuring his favorite team
Dick's Sporting Goods
Find this Wild Sports New York Yankees tailgate bean bag toss game for $100 at Dick's Sporting Goods.
13
A reminder of tee time
Etsy
Find this custom golf bobblehead for $69 on Etsy.
14
A sun hat with his favorite sports team
Dick's Sporting Goods
Find this Columbia men's LSU Tigers gray Bora Bora booney hat for $26 at Dick's Sporting Goods.
15
A way to plan for future games
Uncommon Goods
Find this Ticket Stub Diary for $14 at Uncommon Goods.
16
A custom baseball jersey
Fanatics
Find this New York Mets Nike custom jersey for $112 at Fanatics.
17
A way to play the game at home
Amazon
Find this Franklin Sports MLB electronic baseball pitching machine for $30 on Amazon.
18
A new hat for his favorite team
Lids
Find this Golden State Warriors snapback hat for $24 at Lids.
19
A jersey that honors a legend
Fanatics
Find this Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers jersey for $300 at Fanatics.
20
A sports-themed scratch-off
Pop Chart
Find this Major League ballparks scratch-off chart for $25 at Pop Chart.
