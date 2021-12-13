Fauci Says Those Who Want To Be 'Optimally Protected' Should Get COVID-19 Booster

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while he remained concerned about the threat of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and an ongoing surge in cases linked to the delta strain, the U.S. had all the tools needed to “protect ourselves” including widespread access to booster vaccinations and social distancing measures.

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, made the comments on ABC’s “This Week,” saying preliminary data appears to show the omicron strain has a high degree of transmissibility. It may be able to evade some immune protections that come from vaccination.

“The somewhat encouraging news is that preliminary data showed that when you get a booster, for example, the third shot of an mRNA, it raises the level of protection high enough that it does then do well against the omicron,” Fauci said Sunday. He added the initial data was yet “another reason to encourage people who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated, but particularly those who are vaccinated to get boosted because that diminution in protection seems to go way back up again.”

“For now, if you want to be optimally protected, absolutely get a booster if you’ve already had your primary vaccination,” he added.

About 100 million Americans are now eligible for a booster shot, and public health officials have urged people to come forward to get the jabs amid the threat of the omicron variant. Much is still unknown about the strain and the still highly transmissible delta variant remains the dominant one in the U.S. that’s currently driving another wave of infections.

Fauci said Sunday that it’s too soon to tell if boosters will need to be a yearly occurrence and researchers will have to follow the durability of the vaccines over the coming months. But he said he was optimistic that those who get boosted will see longer-term benefits.

“I’m hoping, from an immunological standpoint, that that third shot of an mRNA and the second shot of a J&J will give a much greater durability of protection than just the six months or so that we’re seeing right now,” the doctor said.

Last week, Fauci said he believed it was only a matter of time before the definition of those “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 includes having a booster shot.