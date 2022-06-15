Dr. Anthony Fauci Tests Positive For COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci has tested positive for COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday, marking the first time the nation’s leading expert on infectious disease is known to have contracted the virus.

Fauci is experiencing “mild symptoms” and isolating as he works from home, the NIH said.

He has been fully vaccinated and boosted twice in line with public health guidance.

The NIH noted that Fauci has not been in recent close contact with President Joe Biden or “other senior government officials.”

The 81-year-old doctor has served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades, and also works as Biden’s chief medical advisor.

He has spent the past two-and-a-half years helping to lead the United States’ response to the coronavirus pandemic, first under the administration of Donald Trump, whose supporters have widely vilified him.