This Live Interview Filter Fail Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Things went from bad to hilariously worse for a guest during a video interview on Australian TV channel 9 News Adelaide.

Mark Borlace, from Australia’s Royal Automobile Association, just couldn’t fix the background during his chat with anchor Alice Monfries.

And then, when he eventually managed to blur it out, a little pizza-shaped hat appeared on his head.

Monfries repeatedly cracked up during the exchange.

“Thanks for your tolerance while I go through this,” Borlace said, smiling and appearing to see the funny side of the situation.

Later, he logged out and back in to finish the interview.

Watch the video here:

And the channel’s commentary on the viral moment here:

