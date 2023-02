An Obé fitness for at-home fitness classes

"Oh Obé, how do I love thee? Let me count the ways. Seriously, I could go on all day about how much I love this fitness program, but I'll try and keep it as concise as possible. I've been using Obé for more than a year and a half now, and I am still completely obsessed with it and think it is one of the greatest workout programs out there. Since I’ve never belonged to a gym while living in New York, I am a self-proclaimed master of working out at home.The classes are a great workout, yet the 28 minutes go by super fast, and I’m not counting down the minutes till it’s over. You don't technically need any equipment for the workout, but you can "level up" with simple equipment, such as a resistance loop, weights, and sliders.And the instructors even give shoutouts to people in the class, and it's actually a pretty cool feeling when you hear your name. When I can’t make the live classes, there are SO many on-demand. Obé offers a ton of varieties of classes, including strength, HIIT, sculpt, yoga, barre, and dance. Plus, you can filter classes in the on-demand section, so you can select a low-impact class if you have neighbors to worry about.Obé has me challenging myself and trying out new classes.It pushes me to be stronger and more confident and really has been such a good thing for me in the past year. I feel so strong because of Obé and really encourage anyone to give it a try." –– Abby Kass , Buzzfeed