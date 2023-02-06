Popular items from this list include:
• A compact and portable treadmill that folds flat when not in use. Reviewers like to use this underneath their desk as a walking pad to avoid a sedentary work style.
• The Mirror: a smart and interactive fitness mirror that hangs on your wall and brings work out classes right into your home.
• A rolling desk bike with a built-in work station.
A weighted fitness hoop
Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok, and I wanted to try it because I HATE working out. But y’all — I received mine today and it was so easy, AND SO FUN. I can feel it working cause it makes my whole body tired when I stop. Very easy to put together, and it’s easier than an actual fitness hoop. I was skeptical at first because I always buy workout stuff then shove it in my closet and never use it again — but I can already tell I’m going to use this everyday. I love it,
and I’m excited to start seeing results." — Mookie
An illustrated guided flow yoga mat
The mat is 24” wide x 68" long and 5mm thick. It's made with a moisture-wicking material that'll keep sweat at bay and is great for hot yoga, too. It's available in eight colors.Promising reviews:
"I use this mat more than I ever took classes.
Not sure if it is good for beginners, but if you have basic class instruction already, it gives you a great sequence of moves you are familiar with. Most I can do, a few I have never done." — Mng Parker
"This mat is great for a quick guide to various yoga poses. The length, thickness, and comfort makes it a great purchase. I look forward to many future uses." — Baglady
A set of gold-tone 3-pound dumbbells
Also available in a 5-pound set.
Promising review:
"They’re so pretty! Blogilates really put a lot of thought into the design. Comfortable soft cushioned grip, beautiful pink and gold colors. It makes me actually want to work out!
" — Mky
A pair of rotating push-up bars
Promising review:
"The first time I used them, I felt burn (the good kind) in the back/neck area. I looked up a diagram of musculature online, and it corresponded precisely with the trapezius muscles. I know that a product can't cure lazy, but knowing that I'm doing push-ups the right way and being able to feel the results makes me want to do more push-ups
." — mcba
A Booty Kicker bar for at-home barre classes
This also has a dumbbell rack at the bottom that fits 1-pound, 2-pound, and 3-pound weights. Promising review:
"I'll be honest...I bought this on a whim and then didn't put it together for months. I almost returned it because I hadn't used it, but I'm so glad I didn't. I LOVE THIS BARRE. I look forward to using it every day (and I really don't care to work out generally). It's so fun to use and you can find so many barre classes online for FREE.
It's also super easy to fold up and store and for me, that's super important because I live in a tiny space. This is THE best workout tool." —Kathryn
A core-strengthening trainer
Don't forget to download the app
before you get started so you can play the four free games. Stealth Fitness is a small business that created this to help make working out fun. Promising review:
"I really don't enjoy exercise. Using this board, with the app, has made planking more tolerable. I like that it's game based, so that I can feel more like I'm playing a game than exercising. And I will say, the games make me want to go back and do more so that I can better my score
. A nice way to make planking a little less dull and a little less like an exhausting routine." — Ally Cat
A yoga wheel to help you increase mobility and strengthen inversion
Available in 10 colors and sizes.
Promising review:
"I love this wheel, and I received it less than a week ago! I was worried at first since being close to 200 lbs, I didn’t think it could hold my weight, but it does very well. I have lower back pain and have been to a chiropractor, physical therapy, and have taken pain meds, but this is the only thing that has brought me the quickest pain relief. I actually look forward to getting up in the morning and using this to relieve the tension in my low back.
I do feel with the other methods I’ve tried that I’m healing, but I am certain that this wheel has been the most effective pain relief for me. I use this wheel in combination with some exercises specifically for low back pain relief. I've used this for less than a week, and I feel close to how I felt before suffering from low back pain. I would recommend this to anyone. I also plan to continue to use this as part of my daily stretching routine even after my back heals." — kit
A NordicTrack exercise bike
An iFit monthly membership is $39
after the free trial.
Promising review:
"My husband and I were looking for something to stimulate our motivation to exercise. We love biking but recently moved to a very hilly area. Because of bad knees and our age, biking is very difficult. After doing a lot of research, we found the NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle. This bike makes exercising something to look forward to doing. The rides are so interesting and various.
Love that the two of us are able to save each of our own stats, as we each like different themes. Another feature we like is the fact that the bike simulates the ride you are watching. Additionally, if the going gets too hard on my knees, the bike lets me change it for a more comfortable ride. All in all, I would highly recommend the NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle. It's a fun way to exercise." — MMB
A rolling desk bike
Available in two colors.
Promising review:
"My friend recommended this home bicycle to me. I bought it for my small apartment. It looks exactly like the pic. The material quality is high, the setup is easy, and the size is perfect for a small apartment. I am so excited for its working board design. No matter I have to do extra work at home or browse the internet, I can do it with biking. It definitely motivates me when I do not have time to go to the gym or run outside.
More importantly, it is not noisy at all, so I do not have to worry about using it too late or too early. Very satisfied with the purchase." — BaggioYang
A set of varying weight resistance exercise bands
The set includes five bands of different weights: the black is 30 pounds, blue is 20 pounds, red is 40 pounds, green is 50 pounds, and yellow is 10 pounds. Plus, you get two handles. Promising review
: "I love these resistance bands. I would recommend to anyone that isn’t able to go to the gym. These bands have helped motivate me a lot to workout at home and especially doing outside workouts, they work great. There are so many different exercises you can do with them!! I'm happy with this purchase, and they are very durable!!" — kileyranae_
A foldable mini trampoline
Promising review:
"Everyday, I look forward to jumping on my trampoline. It is sturdy and durable with heavy gauge steel springs holding it. It certainly is building my leg strength. It's like doing jumping jacks. I set it up last week, began jumping this week, and can easily do 300 reps of jumps, in addition to other exercises for arms that I perform. I love this thing. I jump 2x daily and can't wait to do it again tomorrow. One of best purchases all year!" — A Blair
A weighted Bala Beam
Available in two weights and five colors.
Promising review:
"I am obsessed with the 25-lb Bala Beam. It's great for legs and arms when you're getting a quick five-minute workout or for the longer workouts. I love the color and the way the bar is comfortable on my neck/shoulders. It's so cute/happy, and it makes me want to do squats, which is the push I needed.
" — Katey H.
A jump rope with a digital counter
Promising review:
"I am impressed with this product! It's super light weight, easy to use and to hold, and has made working out fun again! The buttons are easy to use, it took less than a minute to set up, and it keeps track of how many jumps and feels comfortable in the hands. I find myself using it daily and since the handles keep track of how many jumps, I try to break the previous days records!
Definitely would recommend!" — cassandra
Kangoo Jumps shoes for exercise that's gentle on the knees
Kangoo Jumps is a small business founded in 2017. There are official Kangoo Jumps classes in some areas, which you can Google to see if there are any near you or find a class on YouTube
. Available in unisex sizes XS-XL and in two colors.Promising reviews:
"Tired of boring runs on the treadmill? Try those shoes. They are absolutely amazing. I look forward to doing my cardio now. You can run, skip, and do high knees or butt kickers." — Lilly
"These are so much fun! What a great and fun work out.
You can’t help but jog when you wear them. There are a lot of videos out there if you want to do a Kangoo work out. This is the second pair I bought, I bought them for my daughter-in-law. We Kangoo together. Everyone stops us to ask about them. I wish there was place to go learn and work out near me like there is in other states. They’re easy on your knees, too. All you need is a little balance and anyone at any age can do this. It’s really fun. For the people who love to work out, it’s a great cardio work out!" — Girly Girl
A weighted ax with built-in fitness routines
Promising review:
"I’ll admit that I thought this was a gimmick at first. That being said, it is a lot of fun chopping away after a stressful day at work. I just put on my favorite TV show and go to town. This isn’t meant to be a magic fitness tool. It is just a novel/fun way to get you to exercise without thinking about it too much.
The free app has some nice workout routines you can try as well." — CAT
A portable elliptical
Promising review:
"I am not one to take time to write a review, but I LOVE THIS! It takes a few minutes to get used to the balance, but I walk in a backward motion on it all the time now. I seem to go faster and smoother in a reverse motion. It had a slight squeak when I first got it, but no longer, it's quiet and so compact. I jump on anytime and watch TV or Netflix. I've exercised on and off my whole life, this is by far my favorite machine ever!! I look forward to getting on and catching up with the news or whatever is on TV
, but not just sitting there and being able to exercise at the same time is so easy now. I'm ordering a second one today to keep in my bedroom when my children take over the basement with their friends and my elliptical. Don't hesitate to buy this — you won't regret it!" — Amazon customer
A compact, foldable treadmill
Available in seven colors.
Promising reviews:
"Obsessed. I’ve been working from home since March 2020 and have struggled with a sedentary life. Since I got this treadmill for under my desk, I actually look forward to starting work, feel more productive, and have been easily getting in 15,000–20,000+ steps a day
. Wish I did this sooner!" — Lauren O.
A pack of illustrated exercise cards
Available in 20 different styles.
Promising reviews:
"I've always struggled with strength training. When I had a gym membership, I'd do cardio and then wander around the weights section, clueless at what to do. Now that I have a home gym, this was just what I needed to get back into a routine. It's easy to pick however many cards you want to do — you can do a longer workout or if you're short on time just a few exercises.
When I'm done with the ones I've picked, if I feel like I could do more, I just pick a few more cards. It takes the thought out of it, and a number of these exercises are ones I haven't seen before. I've now bought all three versions and am looking at others in the series, including the kettlebell
and barbell
ones. Even my boyfriend, who's already in shape, loves using these to change up his workouts.
" — Kat
"I love these cards! I'm a beginner at yoga and the cards really inspired me to do yoga every day.
Difficulty of poses is rated from easy to hard and each pose is explained. The quality of the pictures is amazing. I love the durable material of the cards and how they are sweaty-hands proof. Loved them so much I ordered the bodyweight exercise cards
as well." — E Simonis
A a set of three exercise dice
Promising review:
"I haven't exercised in a while, but I didn't want to follow a workout video. I wanted something that would allow me to go at my own pace with exercises I knew how to modify for beginners. The dice give me the variations I need to jazz up my routine a bit. It does come with a sheet that goes over the exercises, which I like. Just like any exercise equipment, routine, or anything challenging; you get out of it what you put into it. Are you always going to feel motivated — no, but if you get bored with routines like I do, this will help you change it up a bit.
" — Ndnchick29
An Obé fitness for at-home fitness classes
Promising review:
"Oh Obé, how do I love thee? Let me count the ways. Seriously, I could go on all day about how much I love this fitness program, but I'll try and keep it as concise as possible. I've been using Obé for more than a year and a half now, and I am still completely obsessed with it and think it is one of the greatest workout programs out there. Since I’ve never belonged to a gym while living in New York, I am a self-proclaimed master of working out at home. I started using Obé and then went back to my old at-home workout and switched back to Obé again because I realized I liked it so much.
The classes are a great workout, yet the 28 minutes go by super fast, and I’m not counting down the minutes till it’s over. You don't technically need any equipment for the workout, but you can "level up" with simple equipment, such as a resistance loop, weights, and sliders. The live classes are fun and give me a reason to get out of bed in the morning wanting to workout.
And the instructors even give shoutouts to people in the class, and it's actually a pretty cool feeling when you hear your name. When I can’t make the live classes, there are SO many on-demand. Obé offers a ton of varieties of classes, including strength, HIIT, sculpt, yoga, barre, and dance. Plus, you can filter classes in the on-demand section, so you can select a low-impact class if you have neighbors to worry about.
Obé has me challenging myself and trying out new classes. I never would have thought I would enjoy a Dance HIIT or even a regular HIIT class, but now I do them regularly. And I even started taking strength classes in the past year and had to purchase heavier 8- and 10-pound weights, which past-me would be been so shocked about.
It pushes me to be stronger and more confident and really has been such a good thing for me in the past year. I feel so strong because of Obé and really encourage anyone to give it a try." –– Abby Kass
A weighted fitness hoop
Promising review:
"This hoop is GREAT! It is just so much fun to exercise with this thing. I play music and try to dance too lol.
But I have experience, they used to have a weighted hoop in the gym I went to and I did it all the time. Highly recommend. You just need to make sure it's clicked together correctly or it'll come undone! Don't worry if it happens to you, though, it's totally fixable. It happened to me I think twice before I got it down. Anyway, if you're looking for a weighted hoop, look no more!" — Molls
A smart and interactive fitness mirror
The Mirror brings a fitness studio right into your home. It comes with a wall-mount and stand as well as a companion app. Plus, you can sync the heart-rate monitor or Apple Watch to help you track your workout in real-time. There are more than 20 different types of workouts on the device, including boxing, Pilates, weights, and more. It also tracks your progress so you can try and beat yourself to improve.
You do need the Mirror All-Access Membership ($39/month)
to access workout classes. The membership gives you (and up to six people) access to unlimited live and on-demand workouts.Promising review:
"I'm definitely a beginner when it comes to moving my body. The Mirror has helped me gain confidence in myself and taught me so many workouts that make me feel energized and healthy. In just the two weeks since I got it, I've used it every day. It's a game changer." — Hallie