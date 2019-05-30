HuffPost

If you missed out on all the amazing Memorial Day weekend fashion sales or still haven’t found that perfect summer dress, no need to stress. Anthropologie is having a summer favorites flash sale with up to 50% off dresses, rompers, wide leg pants, shoes, swim and more.

We’re loving this blue floral printed tie-front romper, which was originally $146 but is currently on sale for $112, perfect for a day of exploring or a night out dancing. There are also these metallic slides that basically go with everything. They were originally $88, but are marked down to just $44 today.

We’ve rounded up thirteen of our favorite summer items that you can get for up to 50% off during Anthropologie’s sale. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.