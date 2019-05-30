Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
Style & Beauty

Flash Sale: Up To 50% Off Summer Favorites At Anthropologie

We found dresses, rompers, wide-leg pants and sandals on sale

If you missed out on all the amazing Memorial Day weekend fashion sales or still haven’t found that perfect summer dress, no need to stress. Anthropologie is having a summer favorites flash sale with up to 50% off dresses, rompers, wide leg pants, shoes, swim and more.

We’re loving this blue floral printed tie-front romper, which was originally $146 but is currently on sale for $112, perfect for a day of exploring or a night out dancing. There are also these metallic slides that basically go with everything. They were originally $88, but are marked down to just $44 today.

We’ve rounded up thirteen of our favorite summer items that you can get for up to 50% off during Anthropologie’s sale. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Kimber Paperbag-Waisted Pants
Originally $80, get it on sale for $52 at Anthropologie.
Faithfull Sophie Romper
Anthropologie
Originally $149, get it on sale for $112 at Anthropologie.
Anthropologie Souvenir Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $78, get it on sale for $39 at Anthropologie.
3x1 Simone Ultra High-Rise Utility Shorts
Anthropologie
Originally $195, get it on sale for $98 at Anthropologie.
Collared Romper
Anthropologie
Originally $130, get it on sale for $91 at Anthropologie.
Isabel Tie-Front Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
Originally $120, get it on sale for $72 at Anthropologie.
Pilcro High-Rise Wide-Leg Trouser Jeans
Anthropologie
Originally $130, get it on sale for $78 at Anthropologie.
Oceanside Cropped Wide-Leg Pants
Anthropologie
Originally $120, get it on sale for $72 at Anthropologie.
Anthropologie Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit
Anthropologie
Originally $118, get it on sale for $89 at Anthropologie.
Hilary Sleeveless Top
Anthropologie
Originally $60, get it on sale for $39 at Anthropologie.
Cloth & Stone Surplice Chambray Dress
Anthropologie
Originally $150, get it on sale for $90 at Anthropologie.
Anthropologie Monica Slide Sandals
Originally $88, get it on sale for $44 at Anthropologie.
Flutter-Sleeved Sweater Tank
Anthropologie
Originally $90, get it on sale for $54 at Anthropologie.

Browse More Summer Favorites For 50% Off At Anthropologie

Looking for the best deal before you buy? Take a look at HuffPost Coupons where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you trust, including Container Store promo codes.

shoppablefinds styleMemorial Dayfinds saledress