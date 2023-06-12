Mayweather-Gotti III Fight Morphs Into Chaos As Massive Brawl Unfolds In Ring

A massive brawl broke out at the end of an exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III when the boxers’ entourages piled into the ring on Sunday.

The chaotic scene unfolded after Mayweather – who retired from professional boxing with an undefeated record – “trash-talked while peppering Gotti with punches” during a tense match featuring back-and-forth talk between the two, according to Bleacher Report.

Referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight in the sixth round but it didn’t signal the end to any altercations in the ring.

Gotti – grandson of the mob boss John Gotti – worked his way around Bayless as he confronted Mayweather before the two swung at one another, causing their entourages to flood into the ring at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

More chaos appeared to occur following the fight between Gotti and Mayweather.

One video shows boxing fans taking over the ring while a separate clip depicts several people throwing punches in the arena.

Other footage – shot by former pro boxer and boxing commentator Antonio Tarver – appears to show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez involved in a fight at the arena, as well.