Fox News' Jokey Joe Biden Graphic Isn't Funny At All

Fox News stepped over the line when it aired a mock graphic Thursday about President Joe Biden’s job performance. (Watch the video below.)

Hosts of “The Five” were reacting to Biden’s announcement of new measures to combat the omicron coronavirus variant. “We’re going to fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion,” Biden said Thursday. “This is a moment we can put the divisiveness behind us, I hope.”

Host Dana Perino accused Biden of blaming others for the ongoing pandemic and said the president was jumping the gun on omicron instead of waiting until more is known.

Greg Gutfeld chimed in that continued safety measures such as mask requirements on planes were merely to avoid litigation. He then introduced a sarcastic survey and addressed it to colleague Jessica Tarlov. The question popped up on the screen:

“Is President Joe Biden Racist With Blood On His Hands?”

The multiple-choice query included the answers: A) Yes B) Of course. C) A & B D) All of the above.

