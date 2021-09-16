New Study Reveals How Much Free Time You May Need To Be Happier

Study participants believed their well-being would suffer if they had a lot of free time during the day — but only if they used it unproductively. Though that experiment was hypothetical, which is one limitation of the new research, it’s certainly in line with other research showing that being in a state of “flow” can be good for people’s mental health.

In other words, how people use their free time matters, and “ending up with entire days free to fill at one’s discretion” may not be all that it’s cracked up to be, Sharif said.

Of course, what feels “productive” is up to you. If watching two hours of “Real Housewives” in your free time increases your happiness, you should do that. The point of all of this is self-care, not shame.

And even more traditionally productive or purposeful activities can be easy and fun. Engaging in a bit of low-key cardio, like walking, can help burn stress, as can stretching. Free-time activities like knitting, reading, cooking or gaming are also known to put people in a state of flow.