'Fuller House' Cast Begins Shooting Season 5 Sans Lori Loughlin's Aunt Becky

The fifth and final season of “Fuller House” has begun shooting without a familiar face at the first table read: Lori Loughlin, AKA Aunt Becky, will not be returning to the show.
Stars of the show Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, and Andrea Barber shared snapshots of their final table read as a member of the “Full House” and “Fuller house” family on Instagram. Each expressed their excitement for the upcoming season and/or their sadness that the show would be coming to an end.
Notably, in a video shared by Barber (who plays Kimmy Gibbler on the show) on YouTube, viewers get an intimate look at the cast on set and Loughlin is nowhere to be found.
The actress has long played Aunt Becky, partner to John Stamos’ Uncle Jesse and friend/colleague to Bob Saget’s Danny Tanner, but was fired from her role on the heels of her involvement with an elite college admissions scheme.
The actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither being a rower. They pled not guilty to the charges last month.
After news of the scheme broke in March, both the Hallmark Channel and Netflix cut ties with Loughlin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Despite her alleged involvement in the college admissions scheme, Loughlin’s former “Fuller House” co-stars have backed her publicly.
“It’s too personal to us, and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” said Candace Cameron Bure to “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb last month.
“I’ve already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we’ll always be there for each other.”
Previously, Bure addressed Loughlin’s legal issues while accepting an award at this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Bure did not mention Loughlin directly, but did say that “a loving family sticks together no matter what.”