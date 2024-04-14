Lifetweet

27 Hilarious And Accurate Tweets About Life In Your 40s

"Welcome to your 40s, you pee now 'just in case.'"
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Each decade of life comes with its share of pluses and minuses, but there’s something special about being in your 40s. You’re wiser and more mature than you were in your youth, more comfortable in your skin and you know what you like.

Sure, you may not have quite as much energy as you once did. But you’re still having a whole lot of fun — it’s just that your definition of fun has changed over time.

Below, we’ve gathered 27 relatable tweets about life in your 40s.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27

Before You Go

A pair of ultra high-rise Levi's jeans

32 Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories Reviewers In Their 40s Love

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN LIFE