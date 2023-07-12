Garcelle Beauvais Gives Update On Kyle Richards Amid Reported Split From Husband

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are pictured on March 12 in West Hollywood, California. Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais recently gave an update on how Kyle Richards is doing after reports surfaced last week that Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, had separated.

Beauvais told Page Six on Tuesday that she had reached out to her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star after news of the purported split, and that Richards was “hanging in there.”

“I just texted her and said, ‘[Are you] OK?’” Beauvais said. “And she replied — I didn’t expect a reply for days — but she just said she’s hanging in there.”

Richards and Garcelle Beauvais are pictured on Nov. 5, 2021, in Palm Desert, California. Michael Bezjian via Getty Images

Multiple publications reported on July 3 that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” a source close to the couple told People, which was the first to report the news. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Richards and Umansky — who share three daughters together, as well as a daughter from Richards’ previous marriage — addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship in a joint statement on Instagram on July 4. They denied rumors of a divorce, but said that they had experienced a “rough year.”

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” the statement read. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

The two then asked for privacy as they work through their issues, and called out “false stories” and “salacious” narratives.

On Tuesday, Richards shared a slideshow of photos and videos to Instagram that included a clip of her and her family riding in a car. Umansky can be seen behind the wheel in the video.

The reality TV star slammed one commenter who suggested that the post was intended as “damage control” following the recent split reports.

