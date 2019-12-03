He’s your average hoodie-wearing 51-year-old jacking home run after home run at the park while smoking a cigar.

Gary Sheffield used to wreak havoc in major league stadiums, smashing 509 home runs in a 22-year career in which he made the All-Star team nine times and was a member of the 1997 World Series champion Marlins.

The sight of the old-timer hitting the ball a country mile on three straight batting practice pitches (watch above) may spark some memories. The bat wiggle and quick cut are still there, and apparently so is interest from fans. An MLB-tweeted copy of the clip has been viewed for than 1 million times.