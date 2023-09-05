Musician Gary Wright Dead At 80

American Rock and Pop musician Gary Wright performs onstage at the Auditorium Theater, Chicago, Illinois, March 16, 1977. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Paul Natkin via Getty Images

Musician Gary Wright, known for the songs “Dream Weaver” and “Love Is Alive,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 80.

“It is with great sadness that I received the news of my dear friend Gary Wright’s passing,” two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop wrote on X, formerly called Twitter, with two attached photos.

Advertisement

TMZ and ABC 7 Los Angeles reported Wright’s death at his home in California, citing his son, Justin. The outlets also reported that Wright had been battling Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia for the last five to six years.

Variety also reported on Wright’s death, citing his other son, Dorian.

“Gary’s vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable. His legacy will live on for many years to come,” Bishop added. “I will always cherish the warmth and kindness shown to me by Gary and his wife Rose, and I will forever hold dear the stories he shared with me about days gone by. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

Wright co-founded the British rock band Spooky Tooth and played keyboard for George Harrison, former member of the Beatles, on the album “All Things Must Pass.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 01: Recording artist Gary Wright arrives at the Autism Speaks inaugural "Blue Tie - Blue Jean Ball" at House of Blues Sunset Strip on December 1, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images

Advertisement

He was the first to create an all-synthesizer album in 1976 called “The Dream Weaver.”

“It was a big deal creatively because I had been working with basically a guitar-oriented band, which was Spooky Tooth. I had never consciously sat down and said, ‘I’m going to do an all-keyboard album.’ It just fell into place as I was writing the songs for the album. I only had keyboards,” Wright told The Daytona Beach News-Journal in 2011.