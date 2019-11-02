'Blessed Be Thy Hush Money': George Conway Skewers Religious Leaders Praying For Trump

A photo posted on Twitter of a group of religious leaders with their hands on President Donald Trump as they prayed for him didn’t sit very well with conservative attorney George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.
He skewered the hypocrisy of the holy gathering for a president who routinely lies, and has been accused of paying hush money to an adult film star and withholding military funds to pressure Ukraine’s president into launching an investigation of his political rival Joe Biden and his son.
“Blessed be they hush money, mayest all quid pro quos be thine, and mayest thy falsehoods persuade the multitudes,” Conway scoffed on Twitter Friday.
Conway was reacting to a photo originally posted on Thursday by Johnnie Moore, president of The Congress of Christian Leaders, which showed a group of conservative religious leaders putting their hands on Trump in the Oval Office to pray for him.
Conway’s followers on Twitter joined in on the spirit of his fractured “prayer.”