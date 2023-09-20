LOADING ERROR LOADING

Conservative attorney George Conway on Tuesday explained why a favorite tactic of Donald Trump won’t do the former president any favors if he deploys it during testimony at one of his upcoming trials.

Trump “will be destroyed on the sand in about 30 seconds by any decent cross-examiner on almost any subject” if he tries to spin his way out of answering questions and attempts to maintain a plausible deniability defense because of the coded way he communicates orders, Conway told MSNBC’s Alex Wagner.

“You cannot pull the stuff that you can pull at a town hall or even in a one-on-one interview with a good interviewer. You can’t just fulminate on some other subject, you actually have to answer questions and get pinned down,” said Conway.

Conway then explained how a prosecutor could draw Trump out, by asking the jury: “So you’ve heard from the man himself, everybody is lying, except for him, does that make any sense to you?”

It means Trump almost certainly won’t testify at any of his trials, Conway added.

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann agreed.

“I am 100 percent positive he won’t testify,” he said, calling it “a death knell” for Trump if he died.

