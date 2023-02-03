What's Hot

Donald Trump Jr.'s Solution To Chinese Balloon Is Deservedly Mocked

Tom Brady's Shameless Plug Of His Film Gets Twitter To Throw It Back In His Face

Trump Claims Ron DeSantis Cried As He Begged For An Endorsement

George Santos' Attempt To Taunt Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gets Unexpected 'Award'

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

China Says Balloon Is For Research, Accidently Strayed

Two Arrested In Central California Shooting That Killed 6

Reese Witherspoon Totally Blew An Audition With Robert De Niro On 1 Big Mistake

New Rules Would Limit Sugar In School Meals For First Time

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

5 Harmful Myths About Food's Effect On Your Heart Health

'Knock At The Cabin' Doesn't Make Any Sense

PoliticsHouse RepublicansGeorge Santosspider-man musical

Rep. George Santos Reportedly Told Campaign Donors He Produced 'Spider-Man' Musical

Spoiler alert: He lied.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The hits just keep on coming for Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) ― or should we say the lies.

Bloomberg is reporting that Santos told some potential donors during his 2022 congressional campaign that he produced the 2011 Broadway musical “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.”

Spoiler alert: He lied.

An assistant to Michael Cohl, who actually was the producer of the musical, told Bloomberg that Santos was not a producer of the show.

In addition, his name never appeared in the playbills for the show, which lost tens of millions of dollars for investors and suffered from technical mishaps and actor injuries during its run from 2011 to 2014.

HuffPost reached out to the freshman congressman’s office for comment, but no one immediately responded.

However, the truth-challenged congressman from Long Island has previously and falsely claimed that, among other things, he was Jewish and the descendent of Holocaust survivors, he was a volleyball champion at Baruch College and he once worked at Goldman Sachs.

Twitter users had thoughts about reports of the latest Santos falsehood.

On Thursday, Talking Points Memo posted an audio clip between Santos and Derek Myers, a journalist and prospective staffer that Santos ultimately decided not to hire.

“I’ve made bad judgment calls, and I’m reaping the consequences of those bad judgment calls,” Santos said in the audio, before discussing his dealings with his chief of staff, Charley Lovett

“I’ve obviously fucked up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else,” Santos later added, apparently referring to Lovett. “And he still forgave me and gave me a second shot, unlike some other people.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community