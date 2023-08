36 Gifts To Give A Friend Who Is Usually Feeling Overwhelmed

A portable lock box so they can enjoy the beach or park without constantly worrying about their stuff

You can use this in your room to keep valuables protected. SafeGo is a small business!"I bought this to take on a vacation to the Virgin Islands because my husband is super paranoid about leaving valuables unattended on the beach. At first, he scoffed that this little plastic thing wasn’t going to stop a thief, and I had wasted my money. Then he admitted that theNext thing I know, he’s storing his wallet, phone, and room keys in it along with mine. He laced the cable through other things he didn’t want stolen, like the bags containing our snorkel gear. Neighboring beachgoers asked about it and where they could get one, and he was quick to demonstrate its features. And when we got home, I overheard him showing it to his friends, with as much approval as he could muster. Hate to say I told you so...OK, no I don’t." — Patsy