36 Gifts To Give A Friend Who Is Usually Feeling Overwhelmed

Popular items from this list include:
- The Saem Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick promises to reduce under-eye circles and puffiness.
- A “Wreck This Journal” that’ll encourage them to get more in touch with their artistic side, great if they’ve always been intimidated by trying to fill out the blank pages of boring old regular journals.
- A Buddha Board for anyone who loves an activity that’ll help them zen out and get in touch with their creative side.
The Saem Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick, because who wouldn't be more faithful to their skin care routine with the help of a lil' polar bear?
Promising reviews:
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
A 'Wreck This Journal' that'll encourage them to get more in touch with their artistic side
Promising review:
"I’m 17 and I loved this. In the intro it says the page instructions are all up to interpretation, so if it says 'spill your drink' or something you can take that literally or choose to paint on it with something such as tea or coffee that’ll look like brown watercolor. Which I love that it’s bizarre prompts but that you have wiggle room if you don’t want to do anything too crazy. I would recommend this if you’re just looking for something fun or if you’re going through some challenges this is really helpful to distract/express/push yourself!
" — Marlee
A Buddha Board that'll help them zen out
I gifted this to my mom and it's been such a hit! All you have to do is fill the stand with water, dip the bamboo brush in, and start creating! It's surprisingly super soothing and is great because you don't have to think long and hard about what to draw since it disappears anyways! It's a great practice in the "art of letting go" and is honestly a lovely way to spend an hour unwinding.Promising review:
"I work at a college in an environment where I am stressed out a lot, but I also have a lot of stressed-out college students in my office! The Buddha Board is incredibly soothing
to 'paint' on (only requires water and helps remind me that tough days will fade away just like my artwork does. Several of my coworkers have this in their office too. And, of course, it's great when you're not stressed out too — just fun to play with!" — Violet Kayjee
A hydrating candy-flavored Laneige lip mask for a little self-care
Promising review:
"If you suffer from chapped lips, or wake up to super dry lips, I highly recommend this product. It's very soft, a little goes a long way and lasts throughout the entire night. My lips always feel so soft and smooth. Been using it for a year, will never go back!" — Kelly
A wine glass holder for the shower so your bestie can unwind after a long, stressful day
30 Watt
is a small business that sells a variety of giftable products.Promising review:
"Bought this as a birthday present for my best friend. We often drink wine together and I know she often drinks wine in the bathtub. She loved this gift and thought it was quite entertaining and the perfect invention for her. If I had a bathtub I would be buying a second one for myself." — Ally Stage
A selfie-worthy carbonated clay mask
Promising review:
"Wow! I purchased this on a whim after seeing one of my favorite YouTubers try it out. I didn't expect a lot from it. I tried it out and was shocked!!! The mask was simple (and fun) to use. I wasn't sure I felt a lot happening while it was on, but it was pretty cool how the bubbles started to grow off of my face. Upon inspection after using this mask I was completely amazed. My face felt cleaner than it has in a very long time AND my pores looked amazing!
I don't remember a time when I felt like my pores looked great before using this mask. I would highly recommend this mask to anyone. It's also so much cheaper than the GlamGlow ones I have been using (and didn't see near these results from)." — Phil Textor
A plush blanket for de-stressing
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
An embroidery kit for beginners that won't test their patience but will provide a happy distraction
Promising review:
"Love this design and it’s such a cute addition to my room. Great starter kit. Wish I ironed the cloth before embroidering. Would repurchase again or give as a gift (as a craft or the finished product)." – Shelby
A set of matte hair clips to ensure they'll look good even on their messiest days
BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde
has these and loves 'em! "I've owned this set for about a year, and I am reaching for them constantly!" she said. "I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I'm doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I only ever exclusively use these!"Promising review:
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head.
I'm very impressed." — Jessica
An inflatable lounge pool so they can pretend they're on vacation
It's also got a bench and cup holders!Promising review:
"I have had this pool for about two weeks now and I LOVE IT!!! Was simple to set up, I got a little electric pump and it took about 10 minutes to inflate
, then about half an hour to fill with water.
Pay attention to making sure you set it up on level ground or it will be lopsided. It is probably good for two adults, maybe one adult and a couple of kids. The built-in seat and headrest are really quite comfy and relaxing
. I will definitely buy this same pool again if it springs a leak and can't be fixed, if I could give it a 10 stars I would. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE it!!!" — kathryn j.
I Dew Care's "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo because who has time to wash their hair?
The powder-based dry shampoo works just like spray formulas — apply to the area you're looking to refresh and then shake out excess powder with your fingertips or a brush. Promising review
: "I never understood how people could go more than two days without washing their hair and now I know. This has been a life saver!
I was looking for an alternative to my spray dry shampoo and this is even better. It literally dries up the oil and makes hair look freshly washed.
I used to have to wash my hair every other day and now I can stretch it, which is amazing for a busy mom who barely has any time. I’m stocking up!" — Mandy
A shampoo scalp massager so even a quick rinse is more relaxing
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord
is a big fan of this product. "I have one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
," she said. "I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this is a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."
A Petcube pet monitoring camera so they won't worry while out and about
Petcube is a Ukrainian-based small business that specializes in interactive HD pet camera products. It can send you instant notifications via its app and sync with Amazon Alexa.Promising review
: "We have had the original Petcube for some time and have loved being able to see our furry friend (cat) when we are away. We had always talked about getting another one so that we could see more of her while we are traveling. Enter the new Petcube...a petite footprint with a wide-angle lens. Easy to set up and easy to use.
Absolutely perfect." — NLVG
A Java Sok to keep their drink chilled
Java Sok
is a small business that sells an array of reusable neoprene cup holders designed to keep drinks colder and eliminate condensation.Promising review:
"Obsessed! Great stocking stuffers or a gift to yourself! Will be buying more. I’m someone who takes a while to drink their drinks (mom life) so it keeps my drinks from watering down!
Love this product! Feels like a coooozy" — Thumbs up
A set of Monkey Noodles that stretch up to 8 feet
Promising review
: "This is my absolute favorite fidget! I’m an adult with autism and ADHD. I carry one around with me everywhere I go. It definitely assists me in staying calm/still while I’m at work
. I’ve recommended it to several friends!" — KaelynnVP
A "Liquipen" for anyone who grew up with a lava lamp and enjoys a brain break
Promising review:
"I broke up the three-pack and gave one pen as a gift for a class gift exchange and put the other two in stockings for Christmas. Good quality and approved by both the 8-year-old and 49-year-old husband who is a kid at heart!
Definitely recommend." — Kindle customer
A heated eye massager so they can fully indulge while relieving pain
Promising review
: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though the price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece.
The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily.👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" — Amazon customer
An activity book with no pressure to commit to daily journaling
The celestial design on the front is stunning, if I do say so myself.Promising review:
"This book helps you understand that it’s okay to be completely honest with yourself. The book itself was in great condition with clean pages. I can’t wait to venture more into this lil' journey with myself ♥️" — Molls
A luggage drink caddy to save them from fumbling around at the gate
Promising review:
"This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it’s my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee sprinkled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder, it did do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are!
I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip
A magnetic meal planner that'll take the stress right out of trying to figure out what to eat this week
This handy dandy notepad is from Bloom Daily Planners
, a woman-owned small business. It features the meal plan on one side and a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off on the other!Promising review
: "I’ve been starting to get into meal prepping and this planner really helps!
I like being able to look up recipes on my phone, then write down whatever ingredients I still need on the grocery list section of this planner. Its being magnetic is cool because you can hang it on the fridge. I love how the grocery list section can be ripped off so you can take it to the store
, but the daily meal plans remain on the fridge so you can stay organized. This is a very simple idea, but it’s cute and helps keep me organized and motivated to plan out my meals." — Samantha M.
An adorable Echo Pop speaker for relaxing music and Alexa compatibility
Promising review:
"I purchased the Echo Pop to replace my Echo Dot
. I like that the Pop has a variety of colors to choose from. Also, the sound quality is so much better than the Dot. I don't have to repeat myself constantly, and it is great! I am so happy I got an Echo Pop!" — bibbygirl11
A copy of The Big Activity Book for Anxious People
Promising review
: "Love this book! I suffer from anxiety and even though I have the coping skills to 'deal' with it, when it rears its head I do get set back a little bit. So I got this book thinking 'okay, it will give me something to do so I can be in the moment' but it is so much more!!! It's funny (makes me laugh out loud), creative, interesting, and reminds me that I am not the only person to feel anxiety and how horrible it can make you feel.
So all I have to ask the authors is 'Can you make a book for depression?'" — Catmom
Honey lavender tea
I've been drinking Yogi tea for years and I've never been disappointed! I love that each tea bag has a motivational message on it — not a necessity, but it's the little things in life, right? The tea itself is delicious and I love sipping on this one when I'm having a particularly stressful day or want to unwind before bed.Promising review:
"This tea has a mild flavor that I enjoy very much. When I want to relax, or have trouble sleeping, I drink a cup of it and it seems to have a calming effect
." — C. J. Benedict
A self-stirring mug
Check out a TikTok of the self-stirring mug
in action. Promising review
: "I'm a huge fan of coffee and I need it in daily life. Absolutely loving this new cup! Easy and quick to mix your coffee and milk, pretty handy! Cleaning the cup couldn't be easier with the self stirring function
, just put a little dab of soap, fill the mug half way with water, turn it on and let it do its own thing." — Lina
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers
Promising review:
"I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower
. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" — Merry
A sunrise alarm clock for more peaceful mornings
This lovely lil' gadget has seven different light settings plus calming "wake up" noises, and can be set to gradually get brighter at 30, 20 or 10 minutes.Promising review:
"I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep.
The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." — Amazon customer
A waterproof Kindle they can safely read by the pool
I have a Kindle and surprisingly have become a big fan of it — especially when traveling. While I absolutely prefer a hardcover book, it's nearly impossible to put more than two (which is a stretch in itself) in my suitcase along with my clothes, shoes, toiletries, etc. I read most of my books these days through the Libby app
(all you need is a library card for access) which can be used via your phone or Kindle. No need to spend tons of money on novels when I simply am not someone who rereads them! I like that I can use this one near water without fear of it getting destroyed.
Or a subscription to Book of the Month
I was gifted a BOTM subscription many years ago and I've stayed loyal since! It's the only subscription service I've kept up with and gifted to a number of people. Each month your gift recipient will be permitted to choose from a selection of books (and more recently, audiobooks!), all of which are different genres. Then the book they select will be delivered to their door. Half of my beautifully color coordinated bookcase is filled with books from BOTM and I couldn't be happier!
A colorful pin that'll help take the guesswork over what they should order for dinner
Occasionalish is a small business based out of San Francisco, California that sells gorgeous pins, stickers, keychains, stationery and more.
An instant-read digital thermometer so they'll never have to guess if the steak is cooked
Promising review:
"As a working chef for over 30 years, I've gone through dozens of thermometers, and this one stands out.
I actually purchased this by accident while buying several thermometers to try with the intent of buying a dozen for my crew. I was looking for thermometers that can be field-calibrated and as far as I can tell, this one can't. But I intend to buy more of these because they are accurate, easy to read, and just more pleasant to use. They are tough, and I love the ring on the end; I keep this one hanging on a hook near our ranges so I don't have to hunt it down. It does not ride easily in my chef's coat, but that is due to the longer probe. Which I LOVE. In two weeks I have used this one thermometer over 130 times, all with pleasure." — Cetaceous Dave
A huggable knot pillow
Promising review:
"I am really enjoying my Hugget! I got it to play with when I’m anxious or fidgety, and it’s been a nice and calm way to distract myself
. It seems pretty durable (the knots haven’t loosened yet) and I love how soft it is. I hope to get the large Hugget too someday!" — Minjoo K.
An ever-popular Instant Pot that'll make whipping up dinner so much easier
The Duo Plus replaces nine common kitchen appliances. It can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, and egg cooker, with the ability to sauté, steam, warm, sterilize... and oh, it makes cakes, too. Read all about why the Instant Pot is changing how we cook in our full review of the Instant Pot
. Promising review:
"Perfect addition to the Instant Pot family. This little pot does the same incredible job as its bigger brother and sisters. Great for making the side dishes or smaller main dishes. If you haven't gotten on board the Instant Pot train, do not hesitate!
This mini pot even makes yogurt. The benefits to pressure cooking are numerous, using the Instant Pot makes it incredibly easy. Can you tell I'm completely smitten with this little appliance?! It proudly sits on my counter and is used nearly every single day." — Prairie Princess
A portable lock box so they can enjoy the beach or park without constantly worrying about their stuff
You can use this in your room to keep valuables protected. SafeGo
is a small business!Promising review:
"I bought this to take on a vacation to the Virgin Islands because my husband is super paranoid about leaving valuables unattended on the beach. At first, he scoffed that this little plastic thing wasn’t going to stop a thief, and I had wasted my money. Then he admitted that the plastic was pretty sturdy, and it was cool that we could secure the cable to our beach chairs, a fence, or a tree (most petty thieves don’t carry around cable cutters).
Next thing I know, he’s storing his wallet, phone, and room keys in it along with mine. He laced the cable through other things he didn’t want stolen, like the bags containing our snorkel gear. Neighboring beachgoers asked about it and where they could get one, and he was quick to demonstrate its features. And when we got home, I overheard him showing it to his friends, with as much approval as he could muster. Hate to say I told you so...OK, no I don’t." — Patsy
An aromatherapy balm
Get it from our Goodful shop for $24
.
A plush bath pillow
Promising review:
"This has a lot of cushion for your back and neck. I had no issues with sticking it to the tub. The best part is the hook which allows it to dry out well.
In this time of working at home, I need a nice tub to help relax." — Danielle Piacentini
Or a Renpho percussion massager
Check out aTikTok of the massager
in action. Promising review: "
I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, I tried it out, and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well!
In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal.
It's worth the money if you have pain." — L Johnson