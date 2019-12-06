HuffPost Finds

These Gifts For 'The Crown' Fans Will Make Them Bow Down

Holiday gifts inspired by the popular Netflix series.

All hail the queen &mdash; and the gifts inspired by her.
“The Crown” dropped its third season last month, with some new-but-famous faces like Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter playing the characters fans have come to love since the series premiered on Netflix in 2016.

This holiday season, you might not know what to get for the fan in your life who dreams of having Princess Anne’s attitude and Princess Margaret’s morning routine or who wishes they could have partied it up at Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee. Luckily, we found gifts for “The Crown” lovers that just might make them sing “God Save The Queen” on the streets.

From a corgi throw pillow to tasty teas, these gifts may inspire your friends and family to throw a coronation in your honor for ruling over the holidays.

Check out these gifts that fans of “The Crown” won’t be able to resist:

1
Fuzzy Corgi Throw Pillow
Urban Outfitters
Originally $50, get it now for $40 at Urban Outfitters.
2
Jaden Gold Lace Crown
Etsy / lovecrushcrowns
Get it now for $24 at Etsy.
3
Queen Elizabeth II Art Print
Society6 / Mister Rogers
Originally $19, the smallest size of this print is $14 right now for a limited time at Society6.
4
Michele Tea For Two Set
Anthropologie
Originally $38, it's $27 for a limited time at Anthropologie.
5
Harney & Sons tea blends
Target
Get the green tea and coconut tea (left), hot cinnamon sunset (center) and peppermint herbal (right)blends at Target for $6 each.
6
Cityscape Frame - London
Anthropologie
Get it now for $28.
7
Smoko Toasty Heatable Plushie
Urban Outfitters
Get it now for $30, plus an additional 30% for a limited time, at Urban Outfitters.
8
Red Union Jack Toss Throw Pillow
Target
Get the set of two for $25 at Target.
9
Corgis In Striped Sweaters Trouser Socks
J. Crew Factory
Get them now for $4 at J.Crew Factory.
10
Funko Pop! Royal: Royal W2 - Queen Elizabeth II
Walmart
Get it for $11 at Walmart.
11
Solar Queen Waving Figure
Cost Plus World Market
World Market will surprise you with which the color the site sends. Get it now for $20.
12
Meghan Markle & Princess Diana 20ctw Emerald Cut Aquamarine Color Cocktail Ring
Walmart
Meghan Markle wore a ring like this one, given to her by Prince Harry, at her wedding reception.Get it now for $30 at Walmart.
13
Double Decker "London" Tour Bus Glass Christmas Ornament
Target
For a limited time, you can get this ornament now for $9.
14
It's Hard to Get a Handle on English Royalty Mug
ShopPBS
Get it now for $16 at ShopPBS.
15
A book about the queen's wardrobe, penned by her personal dresser.
Amazon
Get it now for $20 at Amazon.
