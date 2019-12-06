HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

“The Crown” dropped its third season last month, with some new-but-famous faces like Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter playing the characters fans have come to love since the series premiered on Netflix in 2016.

This holiday season, you might not know what to get for the fan in your life who dreams of having Princess Anne’s attitude and Princess Margaret’s morning routine or who wishes they could have partied it up at Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee. Luckily, we found gifts for “The Crown” lovers that just might make them sing “God Save The Queen” on the streets.

From a corgi throw pillow to tasty teas, these gifts may inspire your friends and family to throw a coronation in your honor for ruling over the holidays.