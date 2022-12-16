Shopping
Gift Guides

21 Foolproof Gifts For Anyone Who’s Impossible To Please

These useful and crowd-pleasing gifts are a safe bet – even for the pickiest person on your list.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Yonanas-902-Original-Delicious-Alternatives/dp/B005083ECS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6398e867e4b09e0de4976868%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" frozen fruit soft serve maker," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6398e867e4b09e0de4976868" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Yonanas-902-Original-Delicious-Alternatives/dp/B005083ECS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6398e867e4b09e0de4976868%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> frozen fruit soft serve maker,</a><a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6398e867e4b09e0de4976868&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fcrockpot-on-the-go-personal-food-warmer-blue%2F-%2FA-86271256" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Crockpot on-the-go food warmer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6398e867e4b09e0de4976868" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6398e867e4b09e0de4976868&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fcrockpot-on-the-go-personal-food-warmer-blue%2F-%2FA-86271256" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Crockpot on-the-go food warmer</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LuxClub-Friendly-Hypoallergenic-Anti-Bacteria-Washable/dp/B07WHSV7Z2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6398e867e4b09e0de4976868%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="luxury bamboo sheet set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6398e867e4b09e0de4976868" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LuxClub-Friendly-Hypoallergenic-Anti-Bacteria-Washable/dp/B07WHSV7Z2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6398e867e4b09e0de4976868%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">luxury bamboo sheet set</a> and the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/RENPHO-Massager-Compression-Bluetooth-Rechargeable/dp/B07SM61FCT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6398e867e4b09e0de4976868%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Renpho heated eye massager" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6398e867e4b09e0de4976868" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/RENPHO-Massager-Compression-Bluetooth-Rechargeable/dp/B07SM61FCT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6398e867e4b09e0de4976868%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Renpho heated eye massager</a>.
Amazon, Target
A frozen fruit soft serve maker,Crockpot on-the-go food warmer, a luxury bamboo sheet set and the Renpho heated eye massager.

We all have that person on our holiday gift list who is impossible to shop for. Whether their interests are an eternal mystery, they seem to have everything already or you simply don’t know them that well, they’re the ones that stump you and leave you wringing your hands until the 11th hour.

If this describes your current situation, don’t stress. Simply refer to the following lineup of crowd-pleasers that are sure to satisfy no matter who’s on the receiving end. We carefully curated this batch of universally adored items based on what our readers have shopped this holiday season and what online reviewers have declared are clear winners — and of course, we threw in some of what we have tried, tested and loved ourselves.

You can’t ever go wrong with a forever-practical set of Apple Airtags, a collapsible swivel cheeseboard perfect for the entertainer or a desktop mug warmer that keeps coffees and teas the ideal drinkable temp. Ahead, find some fail-safe gifts that you can still get in time for the holiday season.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
A consumer-trusted portable power station
Avid campers, survivalists or people who just like the feeling of staying prepared will be thrilled to have this widely favored power station in their possession. The portable Jackery Explorer 240 can charge all their electronic devices on the go or operate electric camping essentials. It uses a completely silent rechargeable lithium battery and can also be charged with Jackery solar panels (sold separately).
$219.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A bamboo cotton weighted blanket
If you've ever felt the comforting and stress-relieving effects of a weighted blanket, then you know that feeling would make the perfect gift. This popular model features a cooling and removable bamboo cotton cover and is filled with perfectly distributed glass beads.
$39.90+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A beyond-popular carpet and upholstery cleaner
If your hard-to-shop-for person happens to be a pet owner and doesn’t already own a Bissell Little Green, this gift will really wow them. This portable carpet and upholstery cleaner has close to 39,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. Plus, they don’t have to worry about manually cleaning the scrubbing stain tool as it has a self-cleaning function to save them time and effort.
$118 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A surge-protected multi-outlet wall plug
For all those occasions when there never seems to be enough plugs to juice up all their gadgets at once, this practical wall outlet will absolutely come in handy. Aside from five standard sockets perfect for laptop chargers, lamps and more, this surge-protected outlet also has four USB ports.
$14.96 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An electric mug warmer
This slim electric mug warmer is the perfect addition to anyone's WFH situation, office desk or living room side table thanks to its clever ability to keep hot beverages toasty warm at the perfect temperature for sipping. Suitable for most cups, the waterproof heating element uses an automatic gravity induction switch so they never have to worry about plugging or unplugging to use.
$27.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A plush travel jewelry organizer
This plush jewelry case is a great gift for the frequent traveler. It has dual compartments and multiple removable dividers to keep jewelry from getting tangled or lost.
$19.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A pocket hand warmer and portable charger
These popular pocket-sized and rechargeable hand warmers will ensure that anyone can enjoy the luxury of warm extremities, especially during the frigid conditions of winter. They feature three heat settings, are made from an aircraft-grade aluminum that allows for even distribution of heat and can also be used to simultaneously charge their devices on the go.
$29.98+ at Amazon
8
Uncommon Goods
A swivel cheese board
Made from bamboo and designed with compact storage in mind, this swivel cheese board folds open to reveal three tiers of serving space and is perfect for the charcuterie-lover in your life.
$47+ at Uncommon Goods
9
Amazon
An instant beverage chiller
The Hyper Chiller's patented instant-chilling design can rapidly cool everything from freshly brewed coffee to a martini without diluting the contents. It's machine-washable and can conveniently live in the refrigerator so it's ready at all times.
$24.99 at Amazon
10
Uncommon Goods
A linen-covered wireless gadget charger
Ideal for anyone who loves aesthetically pleasing functionality and runs at the site of cord clutter, this Belgian linen-covered charging pad can keep all their gadgets charged in one place, including watches, tablets and phones.
$40+ at Uncommon Goods
11
Satisfyer
An innovative toy sure to satisfy
Anyone who claims they are hard to please clearly hasn't tried the second generation of the Satisfyer Pro. Jokes aside, this ergonomically designed sex toy is made with an incredibly soft body-safe silicone and uses a series of 11 different intense air pulsations to truly satisfy.
$69.95 at Satisfyer
12
Bombas
Bombas sherpa-lined gripper socks
The ultimate accessory for those who appreciate comfort, these sherpa-lined socks from Bombas have a no-slip sole and cloud-like fleece lining.
Women's: $50 at BombasMen's: $48 at Bombas
13
Target
A buttery-soft and cooling pajama set
This set of Target pajamas has become the internet's (and my own) favorite piece of loungewear thanks to the ridiculously soft and temperature-regulating fabric and accessible price point. You can snag them in three different length options, multiple colors and prints as well as standard and plus sizes up to 3XL in certain colors.
Short set: $21.99 at TargetFull-length set: $29.99 at TargetCropped set: $24.99 at Target
14
Anthropologie
An elegant and personalized rocks glass
This monogramed Old Fashioned glass is entirely displayable (not just on a bar cart but even in a bathroom) and can be a personalized gesture to anyone with good taste. It's made with mouth-blown glass and is adorned with gilded golden details.
$18 at Anthropologie
15
Amazon
A portable and water-resistant speaker
All of the immersive sound capabilities that Bose is known for are present in this portable and durable Bluetooth speaker that can even be voice-controlled using the integrated microphone and a phone's voice assistant like Google or Siri.
$99 at Amazon
16
Target
Apple Airtags
The Apple Airtag is arguably one of the easiest ways to track down lost valuables like a purse or luggage during travel, using precision finding with ultra wideband technology. Users can also benefit from the Find My network which is a platform that can help collectively look for missing items once the Airtag is placed in lost mode.
$29 at AmazonFour-pack: $99 at WalmartFour-pack: $99.99 at Target
17
Amazon
An iPhone lightening charger
No matter how difficult someone might be to shop for, they can always use the rapidly charging wonders of this lightning cable that's compatible with most Apple products from Airpods to iPads. This 20W USB Type C charger can bring iPhones up to 50% battery life in just 30 minutes.
$14.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A set of ultra-soft bamboo sheets
Fans of affordable luxury will surely appreciate this 6-piece set of sheets which has an impressive Amazon following for being soft, breathable and shockingly affordable. Available in 41 colors and mattress sizes twin through split, these sheets are made from a bamboo and microfiber blend and are also hypoallergenic.
$22.91 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A countertop frozen fruit soft-serve maker
This countertop soft-serve maker transforms frozen fruit into creamy sorbet confections in just 10 minutes or less. All of the components are also dishwasher safe so clean up is less of a hassle.
$39.12 at Amazon
20
Walmart
A Crockpot portable electric lunchbox
Gifting someone one of these Crockpot electric boxes means that they can enjoy a heated lunch or dinner at the office or on the go. Once plugged into an outlet using the detachable cord, the 20-ounce interior can re-heat anything from chilis to holiday meal leftovers in just a few short minutes.
$39.99 at Target$39.99 at Walmart
21
Amazon
A heated eye massager
Everyone's a little tense these days and the Renpho eye massager is here to help. It can promote relaxation, reduce puffiness, eye strain and dryness by using oscillating pressure, rhythmic percussion massaging and a comfortable temperature of 104-107 degrees to relieve symptoms. This battery-powered mask can also be paired with your Bluetooth to play listening content of their choice.
$69.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A cute and quirky ceramic mug featuring black cats looking up at a crescent moon

30 Gifts They'll Probably Use Every Single Day

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

57 Photos You Need To See Of Jennifer Coolidge’s Style Evolution

Travel

Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2023

Parenting

12 Tales Of Play Dates Gone So, So Wrong

Wellness

How Doctors Treat Their Own Colds At Home

Wellness

10 Wellness Trends From 2022 That Experts Say You Should Keep In 2023

Style & Beauty

It’s An Olaplex World And We’re Just Living In It. But What Does It Actually Do?

Parenting

Should You Tell Your Kids Who Gets What In Your Will?

Parenting

Why You Shouldn't Force Your Kid To Hug Or Kiss Their Relatives

Parenting

How To Avoid An All-Out War When Grandparents Disagree With Your Parenting Style

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In January

Parenting

Experts Predict The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2023

Shopping

30 Gifts They'll Probably Use Every Single Day

Shopping

These Loungewear Gifts Are Actually Nice (And Maybe Even A Little Classy)

Wellness

What's An Aortic Aneurysm? Here Are The Causes And The Signs Of One.

Shopping

Teachers Share The Best Gifts They Ever Received From Students And Parents

Shopping

The Best Cookware Sets On Amazon, From Affordable To Splurge-Worthy

Shopping

Cold-Weather Accessories That Will Keep Anyone On Your List Warm

Shopping

The High-Tech Beauty Devices On Beauty Lovers' Wish Lists This Year

Shopping

51 Of The Most Giftable TikTok Products Of 2022

Wellness

Antisemitism Is On The Rise. Here's What You Can Do About It.

Parenting

How To Manage Parenting When You Have ADHD

Shopping

We Asked The 'Wednesday' Makeup Artist EVERYTHING

Shopping

Smart Home Devices That Even Technophobes Will Learn To Love

Shopping

30 Cool-Looking Gifts That'll Light Up Pretty Much Anyone's Eyes

Shopping

The Holiday Gifts That Our Shopping Editors Are Buying This Year

Wellness

Women Describe The 'Extreme' Physical Pain Of Endometriosis

Home & Living

A 2013 Thriller Is Trending On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Buzzy Royal Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix

Shopping

25 TikTok-Viral Stocking Stuffers For Under $25

Shopping

29 Gifts For Kids That'll Win You Favorite Aunt Or Uncle Status

Shopping

Chefs Share The Non-Perishable Food Gifts That Your Friends Might Actually Like

Style & Beauty

These Iconic Women Serve The Best Style In The Biz, And They're All Over 40

Shopping

17 Splurge-Worthy Gifts For The Skincare-Obsessed

Shopping

13 Comfy Slippers From Zappos That Make Perfect Gifts

Shopping

These Unique Anthropologie Gifts Are All Under $30

Shopping

Amazon Home Decor Gifts That Look Extremely High-End

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Need A Gift? Check Out The 26 Most Popular Products Our Readers Loved In 2022

Style & Beauty

The Chicest Ways To Wear Tights This Winter, According To Stylists

Wellness

11 Holiday Items That Are Secretly Dangerous For Pets