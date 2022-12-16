21 Foolproof Gifts For Anyone Who’s Impossible To Please

We all have that person on our holiday gift list who is impossible to shop for. Whether their interests are an eternal mystery, they seem to have everything already or you simply don’t know them that well, they’re the ones that stump you and leave you wringing your hands until the 11th hour.

If this describes your current situation, don’t stress. Simply refer to the following lineup of crowd-pleasers that are sure to satisfy no matter who’s on the receiving end. We carefully curated this batch of universally adored items based on what our readers have shopped this holiday season and what online reviewers have declared are clear winners — and of course, we threw in some of what we have tried, tested and loved ourselves.

You can’t ever go wrong with a forever-practical set of Apple Airtags, a collapsible swivel cheeseboard perfect for the entertainer or a desktop mug warmer that keeps coffees and teas the ideal drinkable temp. Ahead, find some fail-safe gifts that you can still get in time for the holiday season.