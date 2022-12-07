Target This two-piece pajama set is made from a cooling and seemingly weightless fabric that's also incredibly soft.

You can never go wrong with gifting a pair of comfy pajamas, especially during the holidays. It’s the perfect practical-meets-luxurious gesture that doesn’t necessarily have to come with a high price tag.

Although there are certainly high-end sleepwear options out there, Target, which is known for turning out quality apparel at an affordable price, is responsible for this TikTok-famous set of incredibly comfortable PJs that also happen to be my most favorite pair I own.

These pajamas are made by Stars Above, Target’s in-house loungewear brand, and are quite honestly the softest and most breathable garments in my dresser drawers. The cooling cotton fabric, which is resistant to pilling and deforming even after multiple cycles in the wash, somehow manages to be lightweight yet comforting and has a temperature-regulating effect which makes these a great option to sleep in year-round.

Users of TikTok seem to agree, because these $30 pajamas have repeatedly gone viral, with over 4.4 million views under the #targetpajamas hashtag. One TikToker by the username of @ashley.paiige pointed out that they’re nearly identical to the Gisele set from Emberjey, a high-end sleepwear brand loved for its Tencel-modal fabric and timeless notch-collar design.

Hundreds of commenters on her video, as well as reviewers who had purchased the pajamas for themselves, echo my sentiments about the PJs: Target’s take on the Emberjey set is a crowd-pleaser.

“These PJs are the most comfy pieces of clothing I own. They are so soft. I could lounge in them all day long!” said reviewer Kelly S., while another said, “I’ve repurchased these [PJ time and time again! They are so soft and comfy. Good during cooler months as well as the warmer. They are just that good!”

I have both the long-sleeved pants version and the short-sleeved shorts edition, constructed of the same material. Most of the color options are available in both standard sizing XS-XXL, as well as plus sizing 2X-4X, although be warned, options are being snatched up quickly.

