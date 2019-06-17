Gloria Vanderbilt was many things to many people: an artist, an author, an actress, mother, a wife ― and of course, a fashion icon.

The heiress died at age 95 on Monday after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of stomach cancer earlier this month. Her son, Anderson Cooper, delivered her obituary on CNN.

Vanderbilt’s contribution to the fashion world began by way of modeling, but her largest impact was arguably made with denim. After winning the Neiman Marcus Fashion Award for her designs in 1969, manufacturer Mohan Murjani called on Vanderbilt to design jeans marketed toward women in the 1970s. That collaboration soon became a more than $100 million business.

Naturally, having an eye for style for other people meant having one for herself ― and her family, too. As a result, there’s a wealth of photos of Vanderbilt with her sister, her sons and her husbands that are as much a gift to fashion as her clothing line.

In celebration of her life, behold just some of her most iconic fashion moments from photoshoots, red carpet events and ― our favorite ― her New York City home.