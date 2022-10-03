Fairy tales do come true when Goldie Hawn and longtime love Kurt Russell are your grandparents.

Hawn on Sunday posted a sweet photo of them as Cinderella and Prince Charming with their granddaughter Rani, who also sports a Cinderella gown.

“Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose🌹,” Hawn wrote on Instagram. “You are the real queen! I’ll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!!”

Rani is the daughter of actor Kate Hudson and her fiance, musician Danny Fujikawa.

The happily-ever-after continued at the birthday celebration, according to Hudson, who shared a photo of Rani in a Rapunzel costume from Disney’s “Tangled” getting a kiss from Grandma Goldie, along with some baby snaps.

“We partied hard today… the princess way,” the “Almost Famous” star wrote.

Hudson has sons aged 18 and 11 from previous relationships. Her father is Hawn’s long-ago husband Bill Hudson, who is estranged from the family. Both Kate and brother Oliver Hudson were raised by Hawn and Russell. The celebrity pair also have a son, actor Wyatt Russell.