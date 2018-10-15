Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Is it good? If action movies are your thing, then yes.

Though I haven’t seen this, I’ve gathered from reading others’ reactions that the plot lacks substance, but you’ll be blown away by the fight sequences.

Film School Rejects declared this to be “the best action movie of 2018.” The A.V. Club gave it a good review and said it “had the best neck-stabbing scene” at a film festival all about violent movies.

Apparently, blood spills like waterfalls in this one. If you’re looking for a tense, gory adventure, then this is for you.

