Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly told a bizarre cautionary tale on Twitter Wednesday about his experience with marijuana ― and many readers thought he was blowing smoke.

On the day New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law legalizing recreational marijuana in the state, the right-wing host wrote:

“SMOKING WEED (aka GRASS) is NOT a good idea. I’ve tried it (back in the day) and it was WORSE than anything that happened to HUNTER BIDEN. I ‘toked up’ with some buddies in Kentucky and woke up 4 days later in Nairobi, Kenya. With no idea what happened. DON’T DO DRUGS.”

Kelly, an ex-Marine who has raised eyebrows for his far-right and far-out opinions about the perpetrators in the Capitol riot and the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich, lit up curiosity in the Twittersphere.

Did he smoke a more powerful drug? Was he lying? Joking?

We may never know. But we’re pretty sure some of these tweets may cause a contact humor high.

I don’t know why no one told you prior to this but you and your buddies weren’t smoking weed. 😐 pic.twitter.com/2gglr5PtCj — Nikki (@frontroyalgirl) April 1, 2021

This has to be satire. — Zeb Jenkins (@zubEjankins) April 1, 2021

Cheers to all who have “toked up” in Kentucky and ended up in Kenya because that’s definitely a thing that happens when you smoke weed https://t.co/OXp6jkmwdV — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) April 1, 2021

If you woke up in Nairobi, Kenya all the way from Kentucky....that wasn’t weed (aka GRASS) you smoked there, buddy pic.twitter.com/uCHtcvqUj6 — Eliza 💙 (@wtfxImxLiz) April 1, 2021

That wasnt weed then, bruh. You would have awakened with just the munchies. And maybe with a roomie holding a baby. Or Mike Tyson with a tiger. 🤣 — 🌴🆁🅰🅳🅸🅾 🆁🅴🅴🆂🅷🅰🌴 (@Radio_Reesha) April 1, 2021

Somebody has to name a strain "Nairobi Express" in honor of this real tweet from a dude who a fascist cult considers a real source of news. https://t.co/4YFMZHdv9P — 🆘Rev Magdalen (@revmagdalen) April 1, 2021

Genuinely can’t tell if this is a joke or not — Abby 🌸 💛❤️ (@abbyarianwen1) April 1, 2021

You didn’t ‘accidentally’ join the Marine Corps in between I suppose? — Glen Binnie (@BinnieGlen) April 1, 2021

That's not how it works, Greg. — Lea Lane (@prncslea75) April 1, 2021

This would have been a hilarious joke if you were joking and not making up the silliest scare tactic imaginable — Brian “Box” Brown (@boxbrown) April 1, 2021

This entire time I thought you were a parody account but then found out you work for Newsmax which is the same thing — Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) April 1, 2021

Kelly also discussed New York’s move to legalize recreational weed on his Newsmax show. Fast-forward to 16:20: