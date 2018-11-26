If your holiday plans include curling up on the couch and watching Hallmark Christmas movies, yes, there’s now an app for that.

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas Movie Checklist App gives holiday movie devotees details on the network’s 37 new titles airing throughout the festive season.

Hallmark/Crown Media Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas Movie Checklist App lets holiday movie lovers set alerts so they don't miss any of the festive films.

Lovers of these cheesy films ― which Hallmark began airing before Halloween this year ― can view premiere dates and tune-in times in the app as well as find information about the cast and even trailers. For those who really don’t want to miss out, there’s also an alert feature so fans can get reminders about the movies they’re interested in watching.

Twenty-two of the new movies make up the “Countdown to Christmas” series on Hallmark Channel. The other 15 make up the company’s “Miracles of Christmas” series on its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

With a record-breaking 37 titles this season, it’s clear Hallmark has no plans to pull back on its original holiday movies, despite the running joke that they all follow the same formula.

12 Days of Hallmark Christmas Movies:



12 guys named Jason

11 family secrets

10 baking contests

9 high school sweethearts

8 single parents

7 fake engagements

6 needy children

5 strugglingggg businesses

4 dream careers

3 bad puns

2 delayed flights

& a prince that needs a wiiiife — Addatude (@addatude_) November 21, 2018

And although they still overwhelmingly feature white main characters, this year’s films have also sparked headlines about Hallmark featuring fewer white protagonists with actresses like Christina Milian, Tatyana Ali and Tia Mowry-Hardrict taking on lead roles. One of the most notable stars making Hallmark’s 2018 holiday season merry and bright is music legend Patti LaBelle with her role in “Christmas Everlasting.”

Hey Friends! Tonight, my character Mrs. Swinson makes her HALLMARK HALL OF FAME debut on “Christmas Everlasting”, premiering at 8p/7c exclusively on @hallmarkchannel. Make sure to tune-in or set your DVR! pic.twitter.com/EXBzye19wG — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) November 24, 2018