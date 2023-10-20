Hamas Releases 2 U.S. Hostages Amid Mediation Efforts: Reports

A Bring Them Home sign is displayed near a "Shabbat Dinner" table set for the families of hostages in the Tel Aviv museum plaza in Tel Aviv, Israel on Friday. Alexi J. Rosenfeld via Getty Images

Hamas has released two U.S. hostages, described as a mother and her daughter, according to multiple reports.

The two people were released Friday “for humanitarian reasons” in response to Qatari mediation efforts, Reuters reported, citing a spokesperson for the armed wing of the radical Islamist militant group.

It was done “for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by (President Joe) Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless,” said spokesperson Abu Ubaida.

The hostages’ relationship and release were also reported by CBS News and CNN.

Hamas previously said that the two Americans had been held captive in Gaza since Oct. 7, when the militant group breached Israel’s border and killed and kidnapped Israeli civilians, launching a war that has killed thousands so far.