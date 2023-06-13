Harrison Ford Couldn't Have Been More Wrong About His Career

Harrison Ford once thought he’d be more matinee-idle than idol.

“I never thought that I would be a leading man,” the actor told People in an article posted Tuesday. “I really was just hoping I could make a living as an actor and not have to supplement my income with some other side hustle.”

On the strength of Indiana Jones and Han Solo in “Star Wars” alone, Ford is a Hollywood legend.

But the numbers for his career at the top of the marquee are impressive. His movies have grossed more than $6.2 billion with him as the leading man, according to The Numbers, plus an additional $1.5 billion as a lead ensemble member.

“No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous,” the “Blade Runner” star told People. “I just wanted to be an actor.”

Harrison Ford attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" photo call at the 76th annual Cannes film festival on May 19, 2023, in Cannes, France. Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Ford will be whipping through theaters as Indy for likely his last time in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” opening June 30.

One reviewer who saw it at the recent Cannes Film Festival said the outing leaves Ford’s leading-man legacy intact.

