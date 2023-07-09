Harry Styles Hit In The Face By Something Thrown At Him

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on May 19, 2022, in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision via Associated Press

Harry Styles appeared to be hit in the eye by an object thrown at him during his show Saturday night in Vienna.

A video from the Austria concert looked like it showed an object moving toward the singer and hitting him in the eye. Styles covered his eye afterward.

Harry Styles gets hit in the eye by an object thrown at him during his concert in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/mD9kzFoQvG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

Styles’ rep did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

Fans throwing things onstage and hurting musicians have been in the spotlight recently. A few weeks ago, a person threw something on stage at country singer Kelsea Ballerini while she was performing in Idaho, causing her to temporarily stop the show.

“Don’t throw things,” she said later in the show. “I always want shows of mine, every show for every artist, but I’m in control of this one, and I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here, and can you help me do that tonight?”

In June, a fan threw a cellphone at Bebe Rexha while she was performing in New York City. The singer got a black eye and a suspect was arrested.

Last week, Adele told a crowd during one of her Las Vegas shows to stop throwing things.

“Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit onstage, have you seen them?” Adele said, as seen in a TikTok.