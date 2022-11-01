Second Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Speaks Out In On-Camera Interview

In her first on-camera interview, the second woman to accuse GOP candidate Hershel Walker of paying for an abortion said she felt “threatened and I thought I had no choice.”

The woman alleged last week that Walker, the staunchly anti-abortion Republican nominee in the Georgia Senate race, had pressured her to end a pregnancy. The woman did not share her name or show her face at last week’s press conference, saying she was protecting her identity “for fear of reprisal against myself, my family and my livelihood.”

The woman appeared on camera for the first time during an interview that aired Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

The woman ― who was referred to as Jane Doe and remains anonymous ― said she got pregnant in 1993 during a six-year affair with Walker. At the time, the former NFL star was living with his wife in Dallas and playing for the Cowboys.

He “was very clear that he did not want me to have the child,” the woman told “Good Morning America.” “And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him that I would not be safe and that the child would not be safe.”

Walker has denied the allegations that he paid for abortions. His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new interview.

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “He waited in the car while I went in and had the procedure.”



A second woman who claimed Herschel Walker encouraged and paid for her to have an abortion in 1993 talks to @jujuchangabc about her alleged relationship with the Georgia Senate candidate. pic.twitter.com/jZR19PQTiZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 1, 2022

The woman said she didn’t want to go through with the procedure, but that Walker talked her into it. She said she felt “threatened” and “manipulated.”

“He came to my house and picked me up and drove me to the clinic,” she said shakily. “I went in alone and he waited in the car while I went in and had the procedure. And then I came out and he drove me to the drugstore, and then he took me home.”

She said Walker gave her cash to pay for it. Afterward, “everything shifted. He distanced himself from me almost immediately,” the woman said.

She provided evidence to support her claims, including photos of the two together and letters and cards signed with Walker’s signature flourish of the letter H.

The woman said she and Walker kept in touch here and there over the years and had last spoken in 2020. In last week’s press conference, she said she was an independent who voted for former President Donald Trump in the last two elections.

Walker is unfit to be a U.S. senator because “honesty matters,” she said on “Good Morning America.”

She is the second woman to accuse Walker of paying for an abortion. Last month, another woman said Walker reimbursed her for the procedure in 2009.

That woman, who said she was an ex, showed a signed and dated check and a get-well card from Walker as proof. The card was signed with a similar H. She said Walker urged her to end a second pregnancy in 2011 but she chose not to.

Republicans have maintained their support for Walker and polling shows the Georgia race to be extremely tight despite the mountain of scandals amassed during the candidate’s campaign. The latest polls show Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) holding a slim lead over Walker ahead of next Tuesday’s election.

Multiple women, including his ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, have accused Walker of domestic abuse. The son he shares with Grossman, Christian Walker, recently backed up some of his mother’s allegations and tweeted that his father “left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

