Hilaria Baldwin Gives Revealing Interview On What It's Like Having 7 Kids

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images
Hilaria Baldwin gave an extensive interview to Romper about what it's like having seven children with Alec Baldwin.
Of course, the Baldwins have been at the heart of much speculation and scandal in recent years: Hilaria's faux Spanish heritage, the Rust shooting, and having two babies within five months of one another all come to mind. It's worth noting that this interview comes just over a month after New York Magazine published a piece titled "Alec and Hilaria Against the World" (which Hilaria says she heard was the “most boring story in the world").
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
Hilaria typically has two nannies or babysitters on the clock at any time, with Alec dropping off the kids at the same school each morning. She is said to take charge of bathing, meals, and doctors visits. Their time is typically split between their homes in Manhattan, Long Island, and Vermont, as Hilaria said, "I don’t know how to travel with seven kids yet."
Advertisement
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
On the note of meals, Hilaria says she breastfeeds 8-month-old baby Ilaria. "Right after I have a baby, I pump all the time, but only for three minutes, just to stimulate production. At this point, I freeze about 30 to 50 ounces a day on top of feeding her," Hilaria told the publication. “In Long Island, I have four gigantic freezers for milk. ... And the joke’s on me, because this baby doesn’t really like bottles so much. And I’m like, ‘Well somebody’s going to drink this. I made it. You’re going to drink it!’"
There’s another small room that had been flooded, so Hilaria bought seven Pottery Barn Anywhere chairs (which retail from $129–$219). "It’s perfect, because they just make forts out of them, and make their shops out of them, and are always playing make-believe," she said of the decor.
Unlike her surrogate, Hilaria said that she's "not really" into being pregnant, but added, "I love giving birth. This last time around, I pushed her out in a minute! Giving birth is like going down a water slide that’s really scary. And then you get to the bottom, and you’re like, ‘I want to do this again.’"
Mike Pont / Getty Images
Advertisement
One reason for all the babies is that she is not on birth control. "I feel awful when I’m on birth control; it makes me depressed,” she said, noting that Alec apparently isn't interested in other birth control methods. "Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-it, and I bring it home to Alec. ... He hasn’t done it yet.”
Gonzalo Marroquin / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
As such, whether there will be a baby number eight is yet to be seen. "This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby,” Hilaria said. “I’m always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, ‘I’m afraid to give them away, because then I’ll find out I’m pregnant.’”
Desiree Navarro / WireImage
Advertisement