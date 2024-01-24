Hillary Clinton Weighed In On The ‘Barbie’ Oscars Snubs — And It’ll Make You Cringe

Hillary Clinton’s latest social media post fell as flat as Stereotypical Barbie’s feet.
On Wednesday, the former secretary of state entered the “Barbie” Oscars discourse after Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie both failed to be nominated in the Best Director and Best Actress categories, respectively.
It seems Clinton was so outraged by these snubs, that she published on both Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, about the injustice.
“Greta & Margot,” the former presidential candidate began her post. “While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough.”
She then ended her very loaded post with a truly nonsensical hashtag: “#HillaryBarbie”
Many social media users on X were quick to point out some flaws in Clinton’s posts. Although it made sense for “Barbie” star Ryan Gosling to make a public stink about his colleagues’ snubs, the same can’t be said of a politician with zero ties to the film.
Other users felt that Clinton’s post reeked of white feminism, considering that “Barbie” actor America Ferrera was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category and Lily Gladstone made Academy Awards history by being the first Native American to be nominated for an acting Oscar for her turn in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
Many social media users felt Clinton’s feminism should be aimed at more pressing issues.
And others just went to town on Clinton’s bizarre hashtag.
What makes Clinton’s “Barbie” post truly cringe, however, is that Gerwig and Robbie are going to be just fine. “Barbie” made more than $1 billion at the global box office.
Plus, the two women were nominated in other Oscars categories: Gerwig earned an Oscar nod in the Best Adapted Screenplay category alongside her partner, Noah Baumbach. “Barbie” also got a nod for Best Motion Picture — and if it wins, Robbie could take the stage to accept the award, since she is credited as one of the film’s producers.