The 2024 Oscar nominations are out.
Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid presented the nominees for all 23 categories Tuesday morning at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.
Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” received the most nominations with 13 nods, including for Best Picture. The film’s summer blockbuster counterpart, “Barbie,” also received several nominations.
The Oscars are set to air on March 10 on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host.
HuffPost reporters and writers chatted about how the nominations stack up, who was snubbed, which nominations come as a surprise and other award season narratives in this live blog.
Stay tuned for updates.
Fantasia Was Snubbed By The Oscars Despite Her Amazing Performance In 'The Color Purple'
But there have been so many narratives that have been floating around through critics and moviegoers. Like, I’m still stuck on the fact that people went to the movies not knowing it was a musical!!!! In talking with friends and family, I also think there were hopes that the academy would right its wrongs by awarding the film some Oscar wins this year. (The 1985 film did not win any Oscars at the 1986 ceremony.)
Danielle Brooks was rightly nominated for Best Supporting Actress this year, which is also her first nomination. But Fantasia Barrino should have been announced as a nominee this morning. She really convinced me with her portrayal of Celie. (I still hate that I missed her in the Broadway revival.) As for Brooks, she’s going up against Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s performance in “The Holdovers,” which has dominated that category at award shows so far. But, as I think we have discussed before, Brooks’ performance is stronger than Randolph’s, and I’m fully rooting for Brooks to win. — Erin
LOL Erin. I don’t understand the whole not knowing it was a musical part. But I will say that many people have written about how Hollywood has failed to market the fact that this and other films this year are musical films. Though, I thought people already knew that “The Color Purple” had two yearslong Broadway musical runs? So, I don’t get that. And I think the conversation around correcting whatever perceived Oscar snubs from the first movie with this new one was already a terrible reason to do this movie. And look where that got them? One nomination.
I definitely think Brooks’ performance is much, much better than Randolph’s, but the latter has been unstoppable in the awards race so far. I hate when people use “upset” this way, but like...I would love to see an upset here. — Candice
If people haven’t already, they should read Candice’s thoughtful piece about the various ways each adaptation of “The Color Purple” has been a diluted version of Alice Walker’s novel and has come up against the forces of capitalism, white Hollywood, etc.
I know we all have mixed feelings about this latest one. I do think Fantasia really killed it and wished she hadn’t been left off of the Best Actress list. I was also happy to see Danielle Brooks recognized. I think both things can be true: this adaptation fell short, and it had a lot of great performances. — Marina
Thank you, Marina! I’ll start with this: I am kinda surprised to see Fantasia not get nominated only because she has been nominated for so many of the other awards. But I actually found Danielle Brooks’ performance far more tremendous in a supporting role, and happy to see her nominated. It was also...the only objectively great thing about the movie, to me. Everything else about this new “Color Purple” is just...fine. It’s not bad, it’s not superb. It’s thoroughly entertaining. It does exactly what you expect it to do. But, as I discuss in my piece, that’s not really enough to validate its existence. It doesn’t take any bold steps to subvert or confront the time it’s in. I thought that was the point of Hollywood’s obsession with remakes? *insert shrug emoji here* — Candice
This Oscars Snub Of The Biggest Movie Of The Year Is Just Plain Confusing
Erin LOL, I can never forget that you fell asleep on this. Of all the performances in the movie, I think Robbie’s was the main one that should have been nominated. It’s so technically brilliant on so many levels. People forget that the presumably empty blond doll character is extremely difficult to play — and Robbie helps take her on such a sweeping, silly and eye-opening journey that anchors the movie. A truly underestimated performance. — Candice
I partly need to watch movies earlier in the day, and also need to know when a movie is just not for me. LOL. — Erin
The Oscars are a mojo dojo casa house!
I also suspect certain members of the academy turned their nose up at the fact this movie is a comedy directed by a woman and is therefore “less serious” than “Oppenheimer,” the other major blockbuster that has dominated awards season this year, which is the kind of movie (biopic about a man, directed by a man) that’s generally more up their alley. Just saying! — Marina
Surprise: 'Maestro,' Original Screenplay
LOL, Erin! I think the movie is really good, but has such a specific audience that I’m not surprised by your reaction to it at all. As far as I can tell, the “Maestro” screenplay hasn’t been recognized much in the precursor awards, so this is nice to see. — Candice
Surprise: 'Society of the Snow,' International Film
Snub: 'Kokomo City,' Documentary Feature
Surprise: 'Four Daughters,' Documentary Feature
I keep meaning to see this and “Kokomo City”! I’ve been slacking on the docs this year. — Marina
Both are SO good! — Candice
'American Fiction' Got A Truly Baffling Oscars Nomination
I haven’t read it. And I’ve gotta tell ya — I can’t imagine wanting to read it now after watching that goofy movie. A screenplay, at the bare minimum, should tell a good story. The story of “American Fiction” is neither well told nor thought out. There are moments of really great dialogue, but it’s so fleeting and moves so abruptly to some other underdeveloped character or moment that it continually undercuts itself. A truly baffling nomination. — Candice
Surprise: Colman Domingo, 'Rustin'
Getting back on my multiple truths bandwagon here again to say that Domingo is a fabulous actor. His portrayal in “Rustin,” similar to Brown’s in “American Fiction,” is so uncomplicated and stifled by a by-the-numbers, Wikipedia-esque movie and screenplay that it’s never allowed to truly soar. Andrew Scott could have been in this slot. — Candice
Wikipedia-esque! Exactly. — Marina
I was about to say I thought Colman Domingo was nice in “Rustin.” (I really went into it with low expectations. Especially with what I’m assuming is a wig on Domingo.) But obviously that’s not the point of the Oscars. You expect the performances and the stories to wow you and stick with you. Perhaps because I knew quite a bit about his history before watching the film, I felt like it was very much a story I’d heard before. Though, I did enjoy seeing the race men of the time have complicated relationships. Candice, I think we talked about this regarding another upcoming project, but I’m beyond ready for some biopics on women like Ida B. Wells or Fannie Lou Hamer, or other female civil rights legends who are rarely in our history books. — Erin
This Oscars Snub Is Just A Damn Shame
Similar to Greta Lee in “Past Lives,” I think Oscar voters may have deemed this performance as not showy enough, which is a damn shame. It may not be showy, but he has to be in virtually every frame of this movie, and it’s a tremendous performance. — Marina
I hate to see a beautiful queer portrayal, and by a queer actor, go virtually ignored much of award season. That doesn’t sit right with me at all. “All of Us Strangers” is a haunting and superb movie, anchored by Scott’s performance. No, it’s not a showy one. It, like Greta Lee’s, is quiet yet staggeringly effective. His nomination would have also moved the academy in a direction of honoring more queer portrayals that don’t rely on hate crime or trauma narratives. This is an evocative human performance of grief, longing and love. It deserved. — Candice
YUP. Well said, Candice. — Marina
Why Do The Oscars Rarely Nominate More Than 1 Woman For Best Director?
I’m thrilled for Triet, who made what could have been a standard courtroom drama into something absolutely riveting from start to finish.
But again, doing the multiple truths thing here: I do not understand why the academy seems to think they’re only allowed to nominate one (1) woman in Best Director, when year after year, there are a lot of great women directing movies. Like, we could have easily had three women nominated this year: Triet, Song and Greta Gerwig.
There has only been one year where more than one woman was nominated: 2020, when “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao became the first, and still only, woman of color to win Best Director, and Emerald Fennell was nominated for “Promising Young Woman.” Each year, it seems like a very small handful of women get award campaigns for their movies (and while we’re at it, another all-white Best Director slate is pretty embarrassing too).
To not end on a cynical note, I should point out that this year, for the first time, there are three Best Picture nominees directed by women (“Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie” and “Past Lives”). — Marina
I agree with all of this, and am thrilled for Triet! “Anatomy of a Fall” is doing so many things at once, and so well and complexly, and I’m so glad to see it come this far in the race. I also think Song should be nominated. Gerwig has been nominated a number of times before, for movies that I was very meh about. But I think with all my quibbles about “Barbie,” it is definitely her best movie — by a lot. It’s yet another year filled with a variety of deserving female directorial efforts that is not represented among the list of nominees. I’d also add “Four Daughters” director Kaouther Ben Hania to this list. — Candice
Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Get An Oscar Nom — And This Might Be Why
Yeah, this was a little shocking to me too. I think DiCaprio is good in “Killers” too, and has been nominated so much that I didn’t even realize his name wasn’t among the nominees until you just pointed it out, LOL. Again, I have to look at who was actually nominated and, like, I can only really get behind Bradley Cooper’s and Cillian Murphy’s performances in “Maestro” and “Oppenheimer,” respectively. DiCaprio’s Eugene is so daft and cunning and such a startling portrayal of underestimated whiteness that I guess it makes me wonder whether the academy is just uncomfortable with that. Wouldn’t surprise me. — Candice
Oh definitely! They probably didn’t like the fact the white man wasn’t the hero, and that the movie is very much about white people’s complicity, so, yeah. — Marina
An Actor In Our Favorite Movie Of The Year Was Snubbed By The Oscars
That’s not to take away from some of the other very deserving Best Actress nominees. But it’s a really persistent pattern: performances that are built mostly on restraint, in movies that are more intimate (which are harder than they look!), tend to get overlooked in favor of movies and performances deemed bigger in scale, where the effort is more visible. While we’re at it, I also think Lee’s co-stars Teo Yoo and John Magaro deserved so much more this awards season (though I was pleasantly surprised to see Yoo land a surprise BAFTA nomination) and were never really even in the awards conversation for, I suspect, much of the same reasons.
I’m also just personally crushed for Greta Lee, who has been perennially great in supporting roles on shows like “Russian Doll” and “The Morning Show,” and has worked so, so hard to finally get this leading role. Like with Charles Melton, I think this is one of those snubs we’ll remember for a long, long time. — Marina
Let me just say it: Annette Bening stole her slot, and for “Nyad,” a cinematic version of phoning it in. This is truly embarrassing. While I maintain that Lily Gladstone is playing a supporting role in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” at least she delivers a tremendous performance (and will likely win the Oscar). Lee’s subtle, thrillingly complex and deeply felt performance in “Past Lives” is precisely the kind that the academy loves to honor — but mostly from white actors. I’m side-eyeing this snub so hard because her portrayal is definitely on the level of what the great Sandra Hüller, Carey Mulligan and Emma Stone are doing in “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Maestro” and “Poor Things,” respectively. — Candice
This 'Barbie' Character Got A Surprise Oscar Nomination
Way for the Oscars to keep things interesting with this nomination that virtually no other precursor recognized. I wonder how much Ferrera’s thunderous #SeeHer award acceptance speech at the recent Critics Choice Awards played a role in this. Her promotion of the film, which is really an extension of a lot of the feminist activism she’s done throughout her entire career, was probably also what led to this.
Either way, I’m happy that more people (read: the white Hollywood mainstream) are actually seeing her for the talent she’s always been. There’s been so much conversation around that monologue from “Barbie,” a movie that often comes off as an occasionally subversive Mattel commercial, that is propelled by Ferrera’s real-life ferocity. I don’t know how to feel about an actor being primarily honored for a single monologue in a nearly two-hour movie, though she’s in other smaller scenes as well, but I’m happy to see a nonwhite person pull this off.
Oh, and yes, go watch “Real Women Have Curves” and “Superstore.” Watch all of her work. She really is something! — Candice
The Oscars Pretty Much Snubbed This Movie — And 1 Actor In Particular
But the academy has always been averse to nominating younger men of color who are rising stars. Coupled with that, it has perennially undervalued director Todd Haynes’ work, and it didn’t seem to know what to do with “May December,” which got generally snubbed all around this morning, other than a very deserved Original Screenplay nomination for writer Samy Burch. Real fans will not forget Melton and “May December,” and I suspect this is one of those snubs we’ll talk about for a long time. — Marina
Melton came into the race with so much well deserved fire months ago, and that has since fizzled out for reasons I can’t quite figure out. The Best Supporting Actor category is really tight this year, with the exception of Sterling K. Brown, whose performance is nowhere near on the level of what Melton is doing in “May December.” That definitely should have been Melton’s slot. And I’m really shocked that “May December” only managed a screenplay nomination, especially since virtually all the precursor awards recognized actors Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. Though, it is a really strong screenplay, so I’m always glad to see actual quality recognized. — Candice
I’m shocked by the lack of performance nominations for this film, too. Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman were so so good in this film. I felt like Melton’s role was more substantive than Sterling K. Brown’s role in “American Fiction.” In the same breath, I liked Brown in “American Fiction,” which is a film I have a lot of strong feelings about (and have definitely been in the minority when talking about the film with friends!). — Erin
I also thought Brown was great, but his role was so underdeveloped! — Marina
Yes, this is exactly it. — Erin
Surprise: Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"
Whew! Every time I try to talk about this film with someone I get frustrated. It’s film with a Black director and a stacked cast, and there are some moments in the film that I thought were just beautiful. The family scenes were great and I could have watched a whole film solely about the family dynamics if those storylines, including Sterling K. Brown’s, were more developed. But the satire of exploring what it’s like being a Black person in the literary world was so exhausting and, well, basically just not a story that I cared about through this film. It just made me forget about all the other good stuff in the film. And that ending? No! — Erin
Exactly, Erin! I’ve wondered if that flaw in the movie is sneakily underscoring its point: that white gatekeepers are not interested in stories about people of color that are about us doing regular things, and only want our Representation Stories. But maybe I’m reading too much into it or giving it too much stock. — Marina
Yeah, that has crossed my mind, too. Like, that is the point of this film. Again, like Candice, speaking multiple truths here, it is cool to see Brown get his first Oscar nomination. — Erin