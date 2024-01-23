Sandra Hüller stars in "Anatomy of a Fall," which is directed by Justine Triet. (Neon)

Why Do The Oscars Rarely Nominate More Than 1 Woman For Best Director?

Justine Triet was nominated for Best Director for "Anatomy of a Fall!" A happy surprise! I’m always holding my breath on whether the academy will include a female director in this category. There have been too many years where this category is all male, even though some well-deserving women should be competing alongside them. “Anatomy of a Fall” is one of those films that just really sticks with you — and it is in large part due to the efforts of Justine Triet. I also wish Celine Song (“Past Lives”) would have been here, too. — Erin



I’m thrilled for Triet, who made what could have been a standard courtroom drama into something absolutely riveting from start to finish.



But again, doing the multiple truths thing here: I do not understand why the academy seems to think they’re only allowed to nominate one (1) woman in Best Director, when year after year, there are a lot of great women directing movies. Like, we could have easily had three women nominated this year: Triet, Song and Greta Gerwig.



There has only been one year where more than one woman was nominated: 2020, when “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao became the first, and still only, woman of color to win Best Director, and Emerald Fennell was nominated for “Promising Young Woman.” Each year, it seems like a very small handful of women get award campaigns for their movies (and while we’re at it, another all-white Best Director slate is pretty embarrassing too).



To not end on a cynical note, I should point out that this year, for the first time, there are three Best Picture nominees directed by women (“Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie” and “Past Lives”). — Marina



I agree with all of this, and am thrilled for Triet! “Anatomy of a Fall” is doing so many things at once, and so well and complexly, and I’m so glad to see it come this far in the race. I also think Song should be nominated. Gerwig has been nominated a number of times before, for movies that I was very meh about. But I think with all my quibbles about “Barbie,” it is definitely her best movie — by a lot. It’s yet another year filled with a variety of deserving female directorial efforts that is not represented among the list of nominees. I’d also add “Four Daughters” director Kaouther Ben Hania to this list. — Candice

