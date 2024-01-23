Oscars 2024: The Complete List Of Nominations

It’s officially Oscars season.
Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles by Zazie Beetz, who starred in the Oscar-winning “Joker” (2019), and “Oppenheimer” star Jack Quaid.
The ceremony is once again being held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for a fourth time. While that will feel familiar, the show could also bring with it some firsts: “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone has been an undeniable front-runner for her performance in Martin Scorsese’s historical drama, and could become the first Native American to ever earn a competitive Academy Award.
The award show has recently endured some difficult years, as the ceremony in 2021 was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and 2022’s event was overshadowed by Will Smith’s slap.
This year’s ceremony, on March 10, will arrive after a jam-packed awards season that has already included the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards — and comes just months after an end to the writers and actors strikes that defined Hollywood in 2023.
Leading up to Tuesday’s announcements, meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” and Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” were among the most buzzed-about contenders. Many critics deemed Cillian Murphy’s performance in the former a Best Actor frontrunner upon the film’s release. And “Barbie” has already made history as the first-ever billion-dollar movie directed by a solo woman.
Here is the complete list of nominees. This list will be updated as nominees are announced:
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”)
Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)
Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)
Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)
Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)
America Ferrera (“Barbie”)
Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)
Da’vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)
Animated Short Film
“Letter to a Pig”
“Ninety-Five Senses”
“Our Uniform”
“Pachyderme”
“War is Over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko”
Costume Design
“Barbie”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Live Action Short Film
“The After”
“Invincible”
“Knight of Fortune”
“Red, White and Blue”
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Makeup and Hairstyling
“Golda”
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
“Society of the Snow”
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
“American Fiction” (Cord Jefferson)
“Barbie” (Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach)
“Oppenheimer” (Christopher Nolan)
“Poor Things” (Tony McNamara)
“The Zone of Interest” (Jonathan Glazer)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“The Holdovers”
“Maestro”
“May December”
“Past Lives”
Music (Original Score)
“American Fiction”
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)
Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)
Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)
Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)
Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)
Actress in a Leading Role
Anette Benning (“Nyad”)
Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”)
Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”)
Emma Stone (“Poor Things”)
Animated Feature Film
“The Boy and the Heron”
“Elemental”
“Nimona”
“Robot Dreams”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Cinematography
“El Conde”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Directing
Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”)
Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)
Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”)
Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”)
Documentary Feature Film
“Bobbi Wine: The People’s President”
“The Eternal Memory”
“Four Daughters”
“To Kill a Tiger”
“20 Days in Maripol”
Documentary Short Film
“The ABCs of Book Banning”
“The Barber of Little Rock”
“Island In between”
“The Last Repair Shop”
“Nai Nai & Wai Po”
Film Editing
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
International Feature Film
“Io Capitano” (Italy)
“Perfect Days” (Japan)
“Society of the Snow” (Spain)
“The Teacher’s Lounge” (Germany)
“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)
Music (Original Song)
“The Fire Inside” (“Flamin’ Hot”)
“I’m Just Ken” (“Barbie”)
“It Never Went Away” (“American Symphony”)
“Wahzhazhe” (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
“What Was I Made For?” (“Barbie”)
Best Picture
“American Fiction”
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“Barbie”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Past Lives”
“Poor Things”
“The Zone of Interest”
Production Design
“Barbie”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Sound
“The Creator”
“Maestro”
“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
“Oppenheimer”
“The Zone of Interest”
Visual Effects
“The Creator”
“Godzilla Minus One”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
“Napoleon”