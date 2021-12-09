Hillary Clinton Tears Up As She Reads Her 2016 Victory Speech For First Time

Hillary Clinton has shared for the first time what would have been her victory speech had she won the 2016 presidential election.

The former Democratic nominee choked up at times as she read the triumphant address, which celebrated the country’s choice of “decency” and her historical ascent to become the first female president.

In a clip previewing her MasterClass segment that aired on “Today” Wednesday, Clinton was overcome as she read a passage honoring her late mother, Dorothy, and the hardships she endured.

“I dream of going up to her, and sitting down next to her, taking her into my arms, and saying, ‘Look at me. Listen to me. You will survive. You will have a good family of your own. And three children. And as hard as it might be to imagine, your daughter will grow up and become the president of the United States.’”

“I am sure of this as anything I have ever known: America is the greatest country in the world,” she continued. “And from tonight going forward, together, we will make America even greater than it has ever been, for each and every one of us. Thank you, God bless you, and may God bless America.”

Clinton said she decided to share the speech because it “helps to encapsulate who I am.”

She was scheduled to talk for 16 minutes on Nov. 8, 2016, under the glass ceiling of New York City’s Javits Center, The Wrap reported. But it wasn’t to be.

Donald Trump won the election (though Clinton won the popular vote), and Clinton gave a concession speech the next day.