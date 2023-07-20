Shoppingsalessneakerscomfortable shoes

The Zappos Summer Clearance Sale Features Editor-Approved Comfy Shoes

Sneakers from Hoka and Brooks are marked down as part of Zappos’ summer clearance sale. Run, don't walk.
<a href="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=64b93877e4b08cd259dae5cb&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fbrooks-ghost-14-white-purple-coral%2Fproduct%2F9515355%2Fcolor%2F913596" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Brooks" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b93877e4b08cd259dae5cb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=64b93877e4b08cd259dae5cb&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fbrooks-ghost-14-white-purple-coral%2Fproduct%2F9515355%2Fcolor%2F913596" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Brooks</a> Ghost 14 and <a href="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-11554337?sid=64b93877e4b08cd259dae5cb&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fadidas-running-ultraboost-light-black-black-crystal-white%2Fproduct%2F9816660%2Fcolor%2F652815" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Adidas" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b93877e4b08cd259dae5cb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-11554337?sid=64b93877e4b08cd259dae5cb&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fadidas-running-ultraboost-light-black-black-crystal-white%2Fproduct%2F9816660%2Fcolor%2F652815" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Adidas</a> Ultraboost Light sneakers are on sale at <a href="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=64b93877e4b08cd259dae5cb&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2F" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Zappos" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b93877e4b08cd259dae5cb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=64b93877e4b08cd259dae5cb&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Zappos</a>.
In our extensive coverage of comfortable shoes, a few brands stand out as clear winners among HuffPost readers — and most recently, the cushy-but-supportive kicks from Hoka and Brooks have been vying for the number one spot.

We were pleased to spot a number of popular styles from these labels marked down as part of the Zappos summer clearance sale, which also offers savings on brands like Adidas and New Balance, to name just a few.

Ahead, you can browse some of our men’s and women’s favorites from the sale, or just hit the button below to shop Zappos’ whole selection of clothing and footwear for the whole family.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Women's Brooks Ghost 14 running shoe
Recommended by my mom and my daughters’ nanny, both extremely active women in their late 60s, Brooks’ Ghost shoe is a popular choice among runners and walkers alike. The lined interior promises to be super-soft, and the shoe’s sole is designed with proprietary responsive foam that absorbs shock at every step. They’ve even earned a seal of acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association. You can also shop all Brooks styles on sale.
$89.95 at Zappos (originally $140)
Women's Adidas Ultraboost Light sneakers
The lightweight version of Adidas’ beloved Ultraboost sneaker is equipped with a bouncy featherweight midsole that reviewers say feel springier than their predecessors. Reviewers also say that the knit uppers “hug” the feet, offering insulation for running in cooler temperatures. The classic Ultraboosts are marked down, too. Shop all Adidas running sneakers on sale.
$113.95 at Zappos (originally $190)
Men's New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v12 sneaker
This highly-rated running shoe boasts a dual-layer midsole and a foam compound to create areas of targeted support for neutral-footed joggers. There's a padded ankle collar and removable insole for added comfort. Shop all the New Balance sneakers on sale.
$60.74 at Zappos (originally $134.99)
Men's Hoka Clifton 8 sneakers
The previous generation of the cloud-like sneakers that senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe swears by, Hoka’s Clifton 8, offers cushioning and support in nearly every inch of its bestselling shoe. From the padded ankle collar to the bouncy footbed and shock-absorbing midsole, the construction of these sneakers ensure your feet feel absolutely ensconced. The breathable mesh upper and treaded outsole means your feet will be ready for any terrain you encounter. (These are a popular style and sizing is beginning to dwindle, so we'd also suggest checking out the highly-rated women’s Stinson and men’s Gaviota silhouettes for more options. You can also shop all Hoka sneakers on sale.)
$111.95 at Zappos (originally $140)
