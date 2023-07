Men's Hoka Clifton 8 sneakers

The previous generation of the cloud-like sneakers that senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe swears by , Hoka’s Clifton 8, offers cushioning and support in nearly every inch of its bestselling shoe. From the padded ankle collar to the bouncy footbed and shock-absorbing midsole, the construction of these sneakers ensure your feet feel absolutely ensconced. The breathable mesh upper and treaded outsole means your feet will be ready for any terrain you encounter. (These are a popular style and sizing is beginning to dwindle, so we'd also suggest checking out the highly-rated women’s Stinson and men’s Gaviota silhouettes for more options. You can also shop all Hoka sneakers on sale .)