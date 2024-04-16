House Republicans Mocked For Marching To Senate With Mayorkas Impeachment Articles

A group of GOP representatives marched to the Senate on Tuesday to deliver articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Eleven House impeachment managers, including Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), ceremonially marched across the Capitol building and gave the documents charging Mayorkas to clerks at the Senate.
In the process, the impeachment managers became the source of much online mockery since Mayorkas’ case doesn’t really fit the constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanors.
Also, the impeachment push only happened because House Republicans wanted to make presumptive GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump look tough on immigration issues.
Although the document delivery could mean senators are sworn in as jurors on Wednesday for a trial, it is unlikely there will be the two-thirds of all votes needed to impeach Mayorkas.
It’s possible the GOP representatives hoped their march would make them look like serious public servants. However, it seemed to have the opposite effect for many people on X, formerly Twitter.
You can see the representatives’ performative pageantry below.