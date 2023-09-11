Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested Monday. Jacob Kupferman via Associated Press

Houston Rockets player Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested Monday on charges of assault and strangulation.

Police responded to a 911 call at 6:45 a.m. at the Millennium Hilton New York hotel, police told HuffPost. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman with a wound on the right side of her face.

Porter, 23, allegedly struck her “multiple times above the body and placed his hands around her neck,” according to police. The woman was sent to a hospital for medical evaluation and is in stable condition, police said.

The woman was upset at Porter for returning to the room at a late hour, according to ABC News. When she locked the door, Porter asked security for helping getting into the room and then assaulted her, sources told ABC News.

The Houston Rockets did not respond to a HuffPost request for comment. A lawyer who represented Porter in 2020 also did not respond to a request for comment.

This isn’t the first time Porter has been accused of assault. In August 2020, he allegedly punched a woman in the face and ripped off her weave.

Porter was charged in late 2020 with improper handling of a firearm in a car after he flipped his SUV in Cleveland, according to ESPN. The charge was later dropped. In 2021, Porter allegedly got into a verbal argument with the Cavs general manager over a locker, leading to food being thrown.

